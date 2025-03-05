President Trump's address to Congress, where he speaks about his policies and their impacts, particularly on American farmers The focus on tariffs is aimed at highlighting the economic benefits for American farmers, specifically through protectionist measures against imports from Canada and Mexico.

President Trump is delivering an address to a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol tonight, six weeks into his second term. Since his inauguration, he has worked briskly to try to radically reshape the government and signed dozens of executive orders, many upending policies created by former President Biden. Trump is expected to take stock of what he’s done so far and lay out his vision for the economy, immigration and foreign affairs.

Mr. Trump praised American farmers, insisting that the tariffs targeting imports from Canada and Mexico will benefit them.

“I love the farmer, who will now be selling into our whole market, the USA, because nobody is going to be able to compete with you,” he said. “Those goods that come in from other countries are really, really in a bad position in so many different ways. They’re uninspected, they may be very dirty and disgusting, and they come in and hurt our American farmers.”

