Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

The President emphasized Greenland’s strategic importance to U.S. national security, highlighting that his administration is actively working to bring the territory under American control. “I think we’re going to get it, one way or the other,” he asserted. “We will keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never imagined.”

Despite Greenland’s small population, Trump underscored its vast landmass and crucial military significance, making it a critical piece of territory for U.S. defense.

