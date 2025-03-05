Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

President Trump delivered a strong message to the people of Greenland, expressing his support for their right to determine their own future. He welcomed the possibility of Greenland joining the United States, highlighting its importance for U.S. national security.

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

Mr. Trump said the territory is important to U.S. national security and that his administration is "working with everybody involved to try and get it.


In a powerful message directed at the people of Greenland, President Trump expressed his administration’s strong support for the territory’s right to determine its own future. “We strongly support your right to choose your path, and if you decide, we warmly welcome you into the United States,” Trump said.

The President emphasized Greenland’s strategic importance to U.S. national security, highlighting that his administration is actively working to bring the territory under American control. “I think we’re going to get it, one way or the other,” he asserted. “We will keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never imagined.”

Despite Greenland’s small population, Trump underscored its vast landmass and crucial military significance, making it a critical piece of territory for U.S. defense.

