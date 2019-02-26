The US is be aiming to convince North Korea to assure full denuclearisation first, followed by fulfilling the latter's demand for ease of sanctions, reported sources. In the previous summit the US had asked North Korea to go for complete denuclearisation however, Kim Jong demanded sanctions relief in the step towards denuclearisation, which was turned down by the US. The summit eventually was not termed fruitful by either of the leaders

Trump-Kim second summit: US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un are to meet for a two-day summit on February 27. The meeting is seen as a sequel to the historic meet that took place last June in Singapore. The leaders will be meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam to further discuss on commitments made at last year’s summit which also includes denuclearisation.

Prior to flying off to Vietnam, the US president tweeted, “Heading over to Vietnam for my meeting with Kim Jong Un. Looking forward to a very productive summit!” While Trump’s North Korean counterpart already left for Vietnam on February 23 via 60-hour-long train journey. Key issues to be discussed will begin with a joint press conference on Wednesday.

Heading over to Vietnam for my meeting with Kim Jong Un. Looking forward to a very productive Summit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

Looking forward to productive summit: Trump on 2nd US, N Korea meet Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/TeFJRKWXqK pic.twitter.com/m4ESTbrvLm — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 26, 2019

The US is aiming to convince North Korea to assure full denuclearisation first, followed by fulfilling the latter’s demand for ease of sanctions, reported sources. In the previous summit the US had asked North Korea to go for complete denuclearisation however, Kim Jong demanded sanctions relief in the step towards denuclearisation, which was turned down by the US. The summit eventually was not termed fruitful by either of the leaders. The White House had also released a statement appreciating Trump’s efforts with regard to improving relations with Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.

On denuclearisation, Trump had said that sanctions would not be lifted unless North Korea assured to denuclearise. In response, Kim demanded sanctions relief for some steps towards denuclearisation from the US, which led to a standoff between both the countries. The deadlock over denuclearisation will dominate this year’s meeting as well.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More