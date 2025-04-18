Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’

Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, Trump said.

Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, Trump said.


President Donald Trump lashed out at Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland on Friday morning, accusing the Democratic lawmaker of seeking media attention during his visit to El Salvador, where he met with Kilmar Ábrego García, a man wrongly deported from the US to El Salvador.

In a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns, Trump wrote, “Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone. GRANDSTANDER!!!”

Trump’s comments come as the US administration has said that it has no obligation or authority to intervene in Ábrego García’s imprisonment in El Salvador or facilitate his return to the US.

Senator Van Hollen confirmed on Thursday that he met with Abrego Garcia. “I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance,” Van Hollen said in a post on X, alongside a photo of the two sitting together at a table. “I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele confirmed Thursday night that Abrego Garcia will remain in custody. “Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honour of staying in El Salvador’s custody,” Bukele wrote in a post on X.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture’, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!” Bukele’s post read.

Back in Maryland, Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, expressed relief following the confirmation of his well-being. “My children and my prayers have been answered. The efforts of my family and community in fighting for justice are (being) heard, because I now know that my husband is alive. God is listening, and the community is standing strong,” she said in a statement, according to CNN.

Ábrego García, who was mistakenly deported amid a disputed court case, remains jailed in El Salvador, drawing criticism from Democrats who have said the wrongful deportation exemplifies Trump’s “disregard for due process”.

ALSO READ: Meloni Left ‘Fantastic’ Impression On Everyone: Trump Praises Italian PM After White House Visit

Filed under

donald trump Kilmar Abrego Garcia Maryland Senator Van Hollen

newsx

Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom
YSRCP leader Kasu Mahesh

‘Why Is This Happening?’ YSRCP Slams Andhra Govt Over Cow Deaths At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams...
Senator Chris Van Hollen

Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’
newsx

‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest
In a surprising mid-seaso

Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh
Italian Prime Minister Gi

Meloni Left ‘Fantastic’ Impression On Everyone: Trump Praises Italian PM After White House Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom

Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom

‘Why Is This Happening?’ YSRCP Slams Andhra Govt Over Cow Deaths At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Goshala

‘Why Is This Happening?’ YSRCP Slams Andhra Govt Over Cow Deaths At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams...

‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest

‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest

Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh

Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh

Meloni Left ‘Fantastic’ Impression On Everyone: Trump Praises Italian PM After White House Visit

Meloni Left ‘Fantastic’ Impression On Everyone: Trump Praises Italian PM After White House Visit

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave