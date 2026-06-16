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Home > World News > Trump Makes Explosive Statement, Says Netanyahu ‘Begged Obama’ Over Iran Deal As Fresh Nuclear Agreement Takes Shape

Trump Makes Explosive Statement, Says Netanyahu ‘Begged Obama’ Over Iran Deal As Fresh Nuclear Agreement Takes Shape

US President Donald Trump said that "without the United States, there would be no Israel" while urging Benjamin Netanyahu to show greater responsibility in Lebanon. Defending the proposed US-Iran deal, Trump contrasted it with Barack Obama's nuclear accord and praised Syria's role against Hezbollah.

Trump with Netanyahu (IMAGE: FLICKR)
Trump with Netanyahu (IMAGE: FLICKR)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 21:01 IST

US IRAN DEAL: Without the United States, there would be no Israel, Trump has said. The US President did not mince words for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when they met with Qatar’s Emir at the G7 summit in France on Tuesday. If the United States was not there, there would be no Israel. “ If I hadn’t done what I did, there would have been no Israel, he said at G7. The US-Iran peace deal is likely to be officially inked sometime this week, and Trump is now seeking Israel to halt its bombing of Lebanon. “But Bibi now has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon. I had a great relationship with Bibi but now he must be more responsible.”

‘Without US, There Would Be No Israel’: Trump Delivers Blunt Message

Trump Says Netanyahu ‘Begged Obama’ Over Iran Nuclear Deal 

Trump also heaped praise on the new Iran deal, saying, “This deal is a wall to a nuclear weapon. His (Barack Obama’s) deal was a road to a nuclear weapon.  In reference to the past nuclear deal, Trump said that Netanyahu “began begging Obama to not make that deal” and called the accord negotiated by Obama “a disaster.

Trump also hinted that Syria should be more involved in combating Hezbollah and commended the Syr government of Ahmed al-Sharaa for an “amazing job”. “If Israel can’t do the job (against Hezbollah) without killing everyone else, than he (Sharaa) will do the job. Syria will do the job,” he said.

Condemning the loss of civilian lives through Israeli military action, he stated, “You don’t need to knock down an apartment building when you want to find someone because there are many people living in those apartment buildings – and they’re not all Hezbollah.”

Also, he condemned Israel’s attack on Beirut just before reaching an accord with Iran by saying, “I told them that. It didn’t please me one bit.” In addition, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani assured his country’s commitment to regional diplomacy by stating, “We always come to help whenever our friends need us to do so.”

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Says Syria Could ‘Do a Better Job’ Than Israel Against Hezbollah During Qatar Meeting    

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Trump Makes Explosive Statement, Says Netanyahu ‘Begged Obama’ Over Iran Deal As Fresh Nuclear Agreement Takes Shape
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Trump Makes Explosive Statement, Says Netanyahu ‘Begged Obama’ Over Iran Deal As Fresh Nuclear Agreement Takes Shape
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