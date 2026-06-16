Trump Makes Explosive Statement, Says Netanyahu ‘Begged Obama’ Over Iran Deal As Fresh Nuclear Agreement Takes Shape

US IRAN DEAL: Without the United States, there would be no Israel, Trump has said. The US President did not mince words for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when they met with Qatar’s Emir at the G7 summit in France on Tuesday. If the United States was not there, there would be no Israel. “ If I hadn’t done what I did, there would have been no Israel, he said at G7. The US-Iran peace deal is likely to be officially inked sometime this week, and Trump is now seeking Israel to halt its bombing of Lebanon. “But Bibi now has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon. I had a great relationship with Bibi but now he must be more responsible.”
‘Without US, There Would Be No Israel’: Trump Delivers Blunt Message
TRUMP: “NETANYAHU BEGGED OBAMA TO STOP THE IRAN DEAL”
He says Netanyahu came to Washington and begged Obama not to sign the Iran nuclear deal.
Obama ignored him and moved forward anyway.
Now Netanyahu is begging Trump not to sign a deal with Iran and if Trump wants a deal.… pic.twitter.com/KBCj6Rn9td
— The General (@1776General_) June 16, 2026
Trump Says Netanyahu ‘Begged Obama’ Over Iran Nuclear Deal
Trump also heaped praise on the new Iran deal, saying, “This deal is a wall to a nuclear weapon. His (Barack Obama’s) deal was a road to a nuclear weapon. In reference to the past nuclear deal, Trump said that Netanyahu “began begging Obama to not make that deal” and called the accord negotiated by Obama “a disaster.
Trump also hinted that Syria should be more involved in combating Hezbollah and commended the Syr government of Ahmed al-Sharaa for an “amazing job”. “If Israel can’t do the job (against Hezbollah) without killing everyone else, than he (Sharaa) will do the job. Syria will do the job,” he said.
Condemning the loss of civilian lives through Israeli military action, he stated, “You don’t need to knock down an apartment building when you want to find someone because there are many people living in those apartment buildings – and they’re not all Hezbollah.”
Also, he condemned Israel’s attack on Beirut just before reaching an accord with Iran by saying, “I told them that. It didn’t please me one bit.” In addition, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani assured his country’s commitment to regional diplomacy by stating, “We always come to help whenever our friends need us to do so.”
ALSO READ: Donald Trump Says Syria Could ‘Do a Better Job’ Than Israel Against Hezbollah During Qatar Meeting
With 13 years on the line, Ashish Kumar Singh loves everything when it comes to movies, music, travel and pop culture. Formerly employed at ANI, Pinkvilla, India Today and HT, Ashish has interviewed some of the top celebrities of India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, among others. Breaking news excites him and deadlines are what he chases. Interviewing comes naturally to him. Hit him up at ashish.kumar02singh@gmail.com.