Monday, May 5, 2025
Trump May 4th Post Features AI Image As Jedi, Labels Opponents ‘Sith Lords’ In White House Social Media Push

An AI-generated image of President Donald Trump as a lightsaber-wielding Jedi, shared by the official White House X and Instagram accounts on Star Wars Day, has ignited online backlash and confusion—especially after Trump’s opponents were branded “Sith Lords” in the post’s caption.

Trump May 4th Post Controversy: In a striking and controversial post marking Star Wars Day, the official White House X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts shared an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump reimagined as a muscular Jedi. The image was accompanied by a politically charged caption and quickly drew widespread attention across social media platforms.

The post, made on Sunday, read, “Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”

While the message sought to align Trump’s supporters with the heroic side of the Star Wars saga, the visual choice raised eyebrows. In the image, Trump is depicted wielding a red lightsaber—a weapon traditionally associated with the Sith, the villains of the Star Wars universe, such as Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine.

Trump May 4th Post A Symbolic Misfire?

The post appeared to criticize Trump’s political opponents by likening them to “Sith Lords,” who are known for wielding red lightsabers and aligning with the dark side of the Force. However, the fact that Trump’s AI-rendered Jedi self is holding a red saber drew confusion and irony from viewers. Typically, protagonists in Star Wars are seen using blue or green sabers, with few exceptions.

This is not the first instance of AI-generated images being posted to the White House’s social media. Just a day prior, on Saturday, the same accounts posted an AI rendering of Trump dressed as the Pope. The post came mere weeks after the death of Pope Francis on April 21, adding to the post’s controversial timing and reception.

Understanding May the 4th: A Fan-Created Holiday And Trump May 4th Post

May 4th has become an unofficial holiday for fans of the Star Wars franchise, known as “Star Wars Day.” The date is celebrated with the pun “May the 4th be with you,” echoing the iconic phrase from the films: “May the Force be with you.”

The tradition began in the years following the 1977 release of Star Wars: A New Hope, and one of the earliest documented uses of the phrase in popular culture came from a British political context. After Margaret Thatcher’s election as U.K. Prime Minister, the Conservative Party reportedly ran an advertisement that read, “May the Fourth be with you,” referencing the date of her victory.

Also Read: Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Use Of Force To Annex Greenland, Says Canada Merger Highly Unlikely But Not Off The Table

Filed under

trump may 4th post white house may 4th post

newsx

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Gaurav Gogoi: Visiting Pakistan is a Crime
