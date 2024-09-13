Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is not planning to sell his shares in Truth Social’s parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group.

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is not planning to sell his shares in Truth Social’s parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group. This statement came as a response to a reporter’s query during a press conference and led to a dramatic surge in the company’s stock price.

Trump’s Reassurance Boosts Stock Price

Trump’s denial of any intention to sell his shares had an immediate impact on the market. The company’s stock price soared by 25% shortly after his announcement, prompting a trading halt due to volatility. By late afternoon, Trump Media’s shares were still up by 19%, reflecting investor relief and renewed confidence.

“No, I’m not selling. No, I love it,” Trump affirmed, addressing concerns about his potential departure from the company. His remarks seemed to counter fears that his exit would negatively impact the stock.

Lock-Up Period Expiration and Market Concerns

The lock-up period, during which insiders including Trump are restricted from selling their shares, is set to expire on September 19. If the share price remains above $12 at that time, Trump and other insiders could begin selling their stakes. However, experts warn that offloading a significant portion of shares could lead to a drastic drop in stock value.

Despite Trump’s assurance, it remains uncertain whether he is considering selling even a fraction of his shares. Currently, Trump holds a dominant 57% stake in Trump Media, which amounts to 114.75 million shares valued at approximately $1.8 billion based on Thursday’s closing price.

Recent Stock Volatility

The stock’s value has faced significant declines in recent months, exacerbated by concerns over the expiring lock-up restrictions and political uncertainties. The share price hit record lows earlier this week, partly influenced by Trump’s underwhelming performance in a recent debate, which stirred investor anxiety.

Trump’s statements have provided a temporary boost to the company’s stock, but the future remains uncertain as market dynamics continue to evolve.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Filed under

Stock Trump Media Trump Media & Technology group

Also Read

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

TikTok’s Viral Reservoir Is Back On The Market: Brombil Reservoir Can Be Yours Now

TikTok’s Viral Reservoir Is Back On The Market: Brombil Reservoir Can Be Yours Now

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year In Indian Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox