Trump Meets Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa In Saudi Arabia After Lifting Sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, following the surprise announcement that Washington would lift sanctions on Syria's Islamist-led government. The meeting, which took place before a major Gulf summit, signals a potential shift in U.S.-Syria relations after years of tension.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, following Washington’s unexpected announcement to lift all sanctions on Syria’s Islamist-led government. The move signals a potential thaw in relations between the two nations after years of estrangement.

Meeting Before Gulf Summit

Trump’s meeting with Sharaa took place ahead of a summit between the United States and Gulf Arab countries. Photographs broadcast on Saudi state television captured the moment the two leaders shook hands, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) present.

According to a White House spokesperson, Trump also encouraged Sharaa to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel during their conversation.

A Controversial Reversal in U.S. Policy to Meet Ahmed al-Sharaa

Despite internal concerns within his own administration about Sharaa’s former links to al Qaeda, Trump announced on Tuesday, during a speech in Riyadh, that the United States would lift its sanctions on Syria. The declaration marked a major reversal in U.S. policy.

The decision to lift sanctions came even as Israel continued to express strong distrust toward the Syrian administration. Israeli officials have repeatedly labeled Sharaa a jihadist, despite his break from al Qaeda in 2016. Israel’s government has not yet responded to requests for comment on the U.S. policy change.

Saudi Crown Prince MbS welcomed the announcement, telling summit participants that the kingdom “commends Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participated in the meeting virtually, according to Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency. Erdogan and MbS, both considered close to Trump, were reported to have encouraged the U.S. president to pursue this course of action.

Rise of Ahmed al-Sharaa After Assad’s Fall

The policy shift is a major boost for President Sharaa, who has been trying to consolidate authority across Syria following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad in December.

Sharaa’s leadership faces formidable challenges. In March, violent clashes erupted when Assad loyalists attacked government forces. The retaliation by Islamist militants led to the deaths of hundreds of Alawite civilians, prompting a strong condemnation from the U.S.

Sharaa had long been a central figure in extremist circles. He was the head of al Qaeda’s official Syrian affiliate and had previously spent five years in a U.S. prison in Iraq. The United States removed a $10 million bounty on Sharaa in December.

