Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Trump Meets TikTok CEO Shou Chew At Mar-a-Lago

TikTok’s uncertain future in the U.S. took center stage as CEO Shou Zi Chew met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The high-stakes discussion comes amid legal battles and mounting pressure on ByteDance to divest its ownership of the app.

Trump Meets TikTok CEO Shou Chew At Mar-a-Lago

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew met with President-elect Donald Trump on Monday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The meeting marks the latest engagement between the incoming president and prominent tech leaders ahead of Inauguration Day.

Chew and Trump Discuss TikTok’s Fate

The meeting comes at a critical time for TikTok as the platform faces an uncertain future in the United States. TikTok has filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court to delay the enforcement of a law that could ban the video-sharing app nationwide as early as next month. The law mandates that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divest from the platform or face prohibition in U.S. app stores and networks.

President-elect Trump, who has publicly expressed some opposition to the “divest-or-ban” law, reiterated his support for TikTok on the campaign trail. However, he has yet to provide specific details on how he plans to safeguard the app.

When asked on Monday about preventing the ban, Trump responded, “I will take a look.” During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, he added, “I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok,” claiming the app played a role in his popularity among young voters. “I won youth by 34 points, and there are those that say that TikTok had something to do with it,” Trump said.

It remains unclear whether Trump’s remarks were made before or after his meeting with Chew.

 TikTok Appeals s in Supreme Court

TikTok’s appeal requests the Supreme Court to pause the January 19 deadline for ByteDance’s divestment until the justices address TikTok’s First Amendment claims as part of their normal docket. The law in question, signed by President Joe Biden last April, effectively requires ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a nationwide ban.

ByteDance has argued that divestment is practically unfeasible, framing the law as an indirect attempt to impose a blanket ban on TikTok in the United States.

The meeting with Chew is part of a series of discussions Trump has held with major tech executives this month. Among those who have met with Trump are Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Trump is expected to meet with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos on Tuesday and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos later this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Tech Industry Efforts to Court Trump

Observers have suggested that these meetings reflect broader efforts by the tech industry to establish closer ties with Trump ahead of his second term. This is particularly notable in light of Trump’s growing alliance with Elon Musk, who owns the social platform X, as well as SpaceX and Tesla.

Last week, Meta and Amazon each announced contributions of $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also pledged $1 million from his personal funds, signaling significant financial support from the tech sector as Trump prepares to take office.

Also Read: Why Has TikTok Asked The Supreme Court For An Emergency Order To Block US Ban?

 

Filed under

tiktok Trump

Advertisement

Also Read

What Is The Follow On Rule In Cricket And When Is It Applied?

What Is The Follow On Rule In Cricket And When Is It Applied?

One Nation One Election: The Electoral Math in Parliament

One Nation One Election: The Electoral Math in Parliament

New York Judge Rejects Bid By Trump To Dismiss Hush Money Conviction

New York Judge Rejects Bid By Trump To Dismiss Hush Money Conviction

Abundant Life Christian School Shooter: Cops Say Female Teen, 17, Killed Teacher And Student

Abundant Life Christian School Shooter: Cops Say Female Teen, 17, Killed Teacher And Student

Trump Embarrasses Reporter On Iran Preemptive Strike: ‘Is that a serious question?’

Trump Embarrasses Reporter On Iran Preemptive Strike: ‘Is that a serious question?’

Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Shatrughan Sinha For Lack of Her Ramayana Knowledge: You Have Forgotten Some Of The Lessons…’

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Shatrughan Sinha For Lack of Her Ramayana Knowledge:

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

A Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain: Sonal Mansingh Remembers The Maestro – NewsX EXCLUSIVE

A Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain: Sonal Mansingh Remembers The Maestro – NewsX EXCLUSIVE

Why Did Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Call Tom Hanks’ Here ‘An Endorsement For AI?’ Controversy Explained

Why Did Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Call Tom Hanks’ Here ‘An Endorsement For AI?’ Controversy

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox