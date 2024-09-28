Trump Meets Zelensky And Says It’s Time To End Russia’s War

In a significant diplomatic encounter, former President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time in five years, addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. This meeting comes on the heels of Trump’s controversial impeachment in 2019, which was largely triggered by a phone call with Zelenskyy that centered around allegations involving Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. During their meeting, Trump took the opportunity to revisit the impeachment saga, labeling it a “hoax” and claiming that Zelenskyy had expressed that he did nothing wrong during that phone call. Standing next to Zelenskyy before their closed-door discussions, Trump made a strong case for the necessity of peace, stating, “At some point, it has to end. He’s gone through hell. His country has gone through hell.” He emphasized his belief that a resolution could be reached, declaring, “We’re going to work very much with both parties to try and get this settled.” Trump expressed confidence in his ability to negotiate a deal that he believes would be “good for both sides.” Zelenskyy reciprocated by indicating a shared vision with Trump regarding Ukraine’s resilience against Russian aggression. He noted the importance of a robust U.S. response to the situation, especially in light of the upcoming elections, saying, “We understand that after November … we hope that the strength of the United States will be very strong.” This acknowledgment underscored the potential impact of U.S. domestic politics on international relations. Trump further elaborated on his view of the war, describing it as a “complicated puzzle” and refraining from specifying what a fair deal might entail, stating, “It’s too early to say that.” His insistence on a negotiated settlement highlights a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy, should he regain the presidency. After their discussions, Trump spoke to Fox News, reiterating that his stance on the conflict had not changed and that both he and Zelenskyy wanted to see the war come to a conclusion. Trump pointed out the necessity of engaging with both Russia and Ukraine to reach a peaceful resolution, emphasizing, “It takes two to tango, and we will.” However, the narrative surrounding U.S. support for Ukraine was further complicated by comments made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of Trump’s prominent surrogates, during a rally in Walker, Michigan. Kennedy argued against continued U.S. aid to Ukraine, suggesting that NATO’s actions had provoked Russia’s invasion and asserting that American resources should be redirected to domestic needs. He declared, “Don’t you think we could use that money over here, in this country?” This sentiment resonated with the rally audience, reflecting a growing skepticism among some segments of the U.S. population regarding extensive foreign aid. Kennedy also praised Trump’s handling of the meeting with Zelenskyy, suggesting that Trump was strategically considering the financial implications for the U.S. He humorously stated, “I want to turn this guy over and hold him by his legs and shake all the money out of his pockets,” referring to the substantial aid Ukraine received and the need to focus on American priorities. Overall, the meeting and the subsequent commentary illustrate the complexity of U.S. involvement in the Ukraine crisis, as well as the divergent perspectives within American politics on how to approach foreign aid and international diplomacy. As the political landscape shifts with the upcoming elections, the dialogue surrounding Ukraine will likely continue to evolve, shaped by both domestic sentiments and international realities. The interaction between Trump and Zelenskyy, while underscored by past controversies, could signal a renewed focus on negotiating peace in a war that has caused immense suffering and instability.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, its war against Ukraine has had a disastrous impact on civilian life, killing thousands of civilians, injuring many thousands more, and destroying civilian property and infrastructure.

Russian forces committed a litany of violations of international humanitarian law, including indiscriminate and disproportionate bombing and shelling of civilian areas that hit homes and healthcare and educational facilities.

Some of these attacks should be investigated as war crimes. In areas they occupied, Russian or Russian-affiliated forces committed apparent war crimes, including torture, summary executions, sexual violence, enforced disappearances, and looting of cultural property. Those who attempted to flee areas of fighting faced terrifying ordeals and numerous obstacles; in some cases, Russian forces forcibly transferred significant numbers of Ukrainians to Russia or Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and subjected many to abusive security screenings. Russian forces’ countrywide, repeated attacks on Ukraine’s energy and other critical infrastructure appeared aimed at terrorizing civilians and making their life unsustainable, which is a war crime.

HARRIS MEET ZELENKSY

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Donald Trump’s “surrender policy” regarding Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. While not mentioning Trump directly, she condemned proposals that would force Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, calling them “proposals for surrender” aligned with Vladimir Putin’s interests. President Biden, also meeting with Zelensky, reaffirmed U.S. support, announcing a new military aid package worth nearly $8 billion and declaring, “Russia will not prevail.” Zelensky expressed gratitude for the ongoing U.S. support but faces uncertainty as the U.S. presidential election approaches on November 5, which could impact future aid.

