Trump Mentions Zelenskyy’s ‘Important’ Letter In Address To Joint Congress Session: Here’s What It Says

During his address to the U.S. Congress on Tuesday (local time), President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged a letter he received from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump expressed appreciation for the correspondence, stating, “I appreciate that he sent this letter.” The message comes at a critical time, as global tensions with Russia remain high, and both countries are seeking a path to peace.

Key Highlights from Zelenskyy’s Letter to Trump

In his letter, President Zelenskyy underscored Ukraine’s gratitude for the support it has received from the U.S. over the years, particularly in its efforts to maintain sovereignty and independence. Zelenskyy praised the leadership of President Trump, emphasizing that his team was “ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to secure a lasting peace.”

Trump also highlighted Zelenskyy’s commitment to cooperation, specifically in regard to a crucial agreement on minerals and security. Zelenskyy assured the U.S. President that Ukraine is prepared to sign the deal “at any time that is convenient for you (Trump).”

Trump’s Statement on Russia and the Peace Process

Trump also shared insights from his discussions with Russia, stating that “We had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace.” His comments suggest progress toward diplomatic engagement with Moscow, as the U.S. continues to play a key role in shaping the future of Ukraine’s relationship with both Russia and the West.

Implications for U.S.-Ukraine Relations

The letter from Zelenskyy and Trump’s remarks reflect a deepening partnership between the United States and Ukraine. As Trump continues to emphasize America’s role in fostering global peace and supporting its allies, this exchange underscores the ongoing commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.