Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trump, Musk And A Viral AI Generated Video: Who’s Behind The HUD Hack?

Trump, Musk And A Viral AI Generated Video: Who’s Behind The HUD Hack?

Trump, Musk And A Viral AI Generated Video: Who’s Behind The HUD Hack?


In a bizarre turn of events, TV screens at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) were hacked on Monday, displaying an AI-generated video of President Donald Trump licking the feet of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The deepfake video, which featured Trump sucking on Musk’s toes, was accompanied by the text: “LOVE LIVE THE REAL KING.”

The incident quickly went viral on social media, with videos of the hacked HUD screens circulating widely. Authorities have yet to confirm the source of the hack, and neither the White House nor HUD officials have issued a formal statement regarding the breach. However, HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett told DailyMail that the matter was being taken seriously, dismissing the incident as “a waste of taxpayer dollars and resources” and assuring that “appropriate action will be taken.”

The timing of the hack is particularly significant as it coincides with the Trump administration’s controversial proposal to cut half of the federal workforce at HUD. The move has drawn widespread criticism, with many viewing the video hack as an act of protest against the administration’s policies.

Here is the video:

Adding to the intrigue, Vox reporter Rachel Cohen posted footage of the hacked screens, captioning it: “This video of Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet is playing in the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development cafeteria this morning.” The video has since sparked debates online, with critics of Trump and Musk highlighting the billionaire’s growing influence over the administration, even going so far as to refer to him as “President Musk.”

Who is under scrutiny?

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a newly formed entity under Musk’s leadership, has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks. Just last week, DOGE sent out an email to federal employees with the subject line: “What did you do last week?”a move that has been interpreted as an attempt to tighten control over government functions.

While the identity of the hackers remains unknown, early investigations suggest the footage may have originated from an X post by @Squad_sussex96, an account known for supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The original post, however, lacked the superimposed text seen in the hacked HUD screens.

As speculation continues to swirl, this incident raises critical concerns about cybersecurity within federal agencies and the broader implications of deepfake technology in political discourse. Whether this was an elaborate prank or a targeted political statement, the event underscores the volatile intersection of politics, technology, and media in the Trump-Musk era.

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk

