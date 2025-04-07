Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
Trump-Netanyahu Meeting At White House Today: What’s On The Agenda?

Israeli PM Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with President Trump at the White House, where the duo will discuss a range of pressing issues.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House today, where the duo will discuss a range of pressing issues.


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House today, where the duo will discuss a range of pressing issues, foreign media reported, citing a statement from Netanyahu’s office. Notably, Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since the U.S. imposed sweeping global tariffs.

So, What Are the Key Issues on the Agenda?

Reports suggest the leaders are expected to focus on several key topics, including trade tariffs, efforts to bring back Israeli hostages from Gaza, Israel-Turkey relations, the Iranian threat, and the ongoing conflict with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has accused Netanyahu of war crimes.

The issue of the Israeli hostages in Gaza will also be a focal point. President Trump has expressed support for efforts to bring back the hostages, which remains a key concern for Netanyahu as Israel continues its military operations in Gaza.

Additionally, the two leaders are expected to address Israel’s relations with Turkey, as well as the “threat” posed by Iran, The Guardian reported. Trump has been pressing for a new nuclear deal with Tehran, but little progress has been made in these negotiations. Last week, Trump’s remarks suggested that a US military strike on Iranian facilities was possible if diplomatic talks did not yield any results.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, military support will also likely be a central point of discussion between the two leaders. The U.S. has ramped up its military presence in Israel, with a U.S. Air Force transport plane only recently delivering a second THAAD battery and two Patriot batteries to Israel, the report said. These systems have reportedly been critical in Israel’s defense against missile threats from Iran and its allies, including the Houthi group in Yemen.

The delivery of these advanced anti-missile systems came after the Biden administration previously sent a THAAD battery to Israel in October 2023 following the Hamas attacks.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, is currently on trial for corruption charges, which he denies.

