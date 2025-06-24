Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize After Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Following an Israel-Iran ceasefire after days of tit-for-tat attacks between the two archrivals, US Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) has formally nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, attributing to him a stoppage of what many believed would have otherwise been an all-out war in the already volatile region, the US media reported on Tuesday, just hours after Trump warned Israel to “stop dropping those bombs”.

Trump’s Leadership ‘Embodies the Very Ideals Which the Nobel Peace Prize Hopes to Honour’

Carter, in his letter to the Nobel Committee, said, “President Trump’s leadership was crucial in achieving a quick agreement many thought was impossible. President Trump also made strong, decisive moves to stop Iran’s nuclear program and make the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism unable to obtain a nuclear weapon,” according to a report published by Fox News.

He opined that Trump’s leadership throughout the 12-Day War “embodies the very ideals which the Nobel Peace Prize hopes to honour.”

How Was the Israel-Iran Ceasefire Achieved?

The truce, announced late Monday by Trump, followed a tense escalation in the Middle East a day earlier, which saw Tehran launch missile attacks targetting American forces at the key US military bases in Qatar and Iraq. Israel had, on June 13, launched the first strike, in a preemptive attack, asserting Iran was within months of achieving nuclear capacity to create bombs. This eventually escalated into days of missile and drone warfare which entered its second week on Monday before the announcement of a peace deal. During the weekend, the US entered the conflict with “Operation Midnight Hammer” against Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.

“Iran will never be able to rebuild its nuclear facilities,” Trump told journalists, stressing, “That place is under therock. That place is demolished.”

Trump Warns Israel to ‘Not Drop Those Bombs’

Earlier during the day, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to warn Israel against further engagement, posting, “ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. “DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION,” the US president wrote in another post.

Israel-Iran ceasefire: A Delicate Truce in a Volatile Region

Despite the ceasefire, tensions remained high late Tuesday, with both Iran and Israel accusing each other of breaching the seemingly fragile truce.

On Monday, Tehran had fired missiles at a US base in Qatar, although advance warning kept casualties to a minimum. Israel accepted the ceasefire by Tuesday, while warning that any breach would be met with “forceful” reactions.

Carter, seeking election to the Senate, has already supported Trump in symbolic legislation, including on bills proposing to rename Greenland and defunding Democratic leader-named buildings, reports suggest.

