President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday night his nomination of Kash Patel as the next FBI director. This choice has drawn a sharp divide among supporters and critics, with Patel’s history of criticism toward the FBI and government institutions fueling both praise and apprehension.

A Nomination Signaling Change

Patel’s selection suggests the FBI could undergo significant changes under Trump’s second administration. Known as a staunch Trump ally, Patel has been vocal about his disdain for what he describes as government corruption and the “deep state.” In a September appearance on The Shawn Ryan Show, Patel stated, “The FBI’s footprint has gotten so frickin’ big. I would shut down the FBI Hoover Building on day one and reopen the next day as a museum of the Deep State.”

This nomination aligns with Trump’s longstanding criticism of the FBI, which raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022 and earlier investigated allegations—later debunked—that he was a Russian asset. Many observers anticipate a comprehensive overhaul of the bureau should Patel be confirmed.

Trump’s Endorsement of Patel

President-elect Trump expressed unwavering support for Patel in a statement announcing the nomination. “Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people,” Trump said. “He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution.”

Republican leaders swiftly lauded Patel’s nomination. Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, referred to Patel as an “America First fighter.” Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) echoed similar sentiments on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Kash is a patriot and 100% America First.”

Representative Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who served as White House physician during Trump’s first term, also offered enthusiastic support. “Kash was INSTRUMENTAL in President Trump’s first term and will be EVEN GREATER in his second!” Jackson wrote. “Time to clean this place up, and Kash is the man to do it!!! MAGA!”

Criticism from the Left

While the nomination garnered applause from Trump’s base, it faced harsh rebukes from his detractors. MSNBC’s Morning Joe has previously described Patel as the “personification of MAGA rage about the Justice Department and the FBI.”

On Saturday, commentator Mehdi Hassan labeled Patel as a “deeply strange and alarming and sycophantic figure.” Former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, who was fired during Trump’s first term for alleged misconduct, called the nomination “a plan to disrupt, to dismantle, to distract the FBI.”

“It’s a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI, and also for the nation that depends on a highly functioning, professional, independent Federal Bureau of Investigation,” McCabe said in an interview with CNN. “The fact that Kash Patel is profoundly unqualified for this job is not even like a matter for debate.”

Tom Nichols, a senior adviser at The Atlantic, shared similar concerns. “If we still have the ability to be shocked, it’s shocking,” Nichols remarked. “But this is something many of us saw coming… It’s an incredibly dangerous development.”

Conditions Before Patel Assumes Office

For Patel to assume the role of FBI director, two key conditions must be met: the resignation or dismissal of current FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Senate confirmation of Patel’s appointment.

As of now, Wray has given no indication of stepping down. In a statement to Fox News Digital, an FBI spokesperson reaffirmed Wray’s commitment to his role. “Every day, the men and women of the FBI continue to work to protect Americans from a growing array of threats,” the spokesperson said. “Director Wray’s focus remains on the men and women of the FBI, the people we do the work with, and the people we do the work for.”