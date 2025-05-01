Trump Nominates Mike Waltz As US Ambassador To The UN; Rubio To Serve As Interim NSA

President Trump on Thursday nominated Mike Waltz as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, replacing him with Secretary of State Marco Rubio as interim national security adviser. The reshuffle follows fallout from the “SignalGate” controversy, which saw Waltz criticized for accidentally adding a journalist to a confidential group chat on military operations.

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he is nominating Mike Waltz to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. At the same time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will assume the role of interim national security adviser while maintaining his leadership at the State Department.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform. “From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role.”

Rubio Steps In as Mike Waltz Departs

The announcement follows earlier reports from ABC News indicating that Waltz was expected to leave his current post. Trump confirmed Rubio’s dual role in the same statement.

“In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department,” Trump said. “Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

![National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a television interview at the White House, May 1, 2025, in Washington.](Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

![Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a signing ceremony with DRC Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner at the State Department, April 25, 2025.](Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Signal Mishap Casts Shadow Over Tenure Of Mike Waltz

Waltz’s departure comes after he faced significant scrutiny for inadvertently adding a journalist to a Signal group chat involving top Trump administration officials. The chat, which included discussions of a U.S. military strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen, was exposed in a March report by The Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg.

Despite the backlash, Trump stood by Waltz publicly. Speaking to NBC News the day after the report was published, Trump said Waltz “has learned a lesson and is a good man.”

At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Waltz appeared alongside Trump and commended the president’s leadership during his first 100 days in office.

Trump Reiterates Support for Waltz and Others Involved

In an April 24 interview with The Atlantic, Trump addressed Waltz’s future, saying the national security adviser was “fine” despite being “beat up” over the Signal incident.

![President Trump with National Security Advisor Michael Waltz during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, March 13, 2025.](Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump also defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was reportedly involved in the same Signal group. “He’s safe,” Trump said.

