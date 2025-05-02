Home
Trump Nominates Mike Waltz for UN Role After Appointing Marco Rubio As Interim NSA

In a sudden and significant reshuffle inside the Trump administration, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been appointed interim National Security Advisor, replacing Mike Waltz, who was removed from the position earlier this week. But this isn’t a goodbye for Waltz — not yet.

President Donald Trump, in his typical style, took to Truth Social on Thursday to clear the air about what’s happening behind the scenes. While Waltz is no longer serving as National Security Advisor, Trump confirmed that he intends to nominate him as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations — a major diplomatic role.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role,” Trump wrote on his official Truth Social handle.

Marco Rubio to juggle two major roles — for now

In the meantime, Trump made it clear that his trusted Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, would be taking on double duties.

“In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department,” Trump added.

Calling Rubio a “strong leader,” Trump said he has full confidence in his team to carry forward the mission of keeping America — and the world — safe again.

“Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he concluded in his statement.

Waltz’s exit from NSC confirmed, more staff cuts expected

The announcement came after earlier reports that Waltz and several members of the National Security Council (NSC) had been dismissed from their posts. According to Fox News, both Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, were removed from their roles on Thursday.

Sources close to the administration also said more staff exits are expected in the coming days. President Trump is likely to address the broader staff shake-up publicly, though no formal press conference has been scheduled yet.

From Congress to combat zones: Who is Mike Waltz?

Mike Waltz is not a newcomer to national service. A former Florida congressman and a decorated combat veteran, he’s known for his time as a Green Beret and his staunch support of Trump’s foreign policy approach.

However, Waltz’s time as National Security Advisor hasn’t been without controversy.

In March, he faced heavy criticism after Jeffrey Goldberg, Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic, published a detailed account describing a Signal group chat that allegedly included Waltz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

According to Goldberg’s report, the chat involved discussions about potential military strikes against terrorist targets in Yemen. While no official statements have confirmed the authenticity of the messages, the story raised ethical and security questions that put Waltz under renewed scrutiny.

What’s next for the Trump foreign policy team?

Trump’s decision to nominate Waltz to the UN, even after his removal from the NSC, suggests the president still sees value in his experience and loyalty. The UN ambassadorship — if confirmed — will place Waltz in a new international spotlight.

Meanwhile, Marco Rubio, already a high-profile figure in Trump’s cabinet, now holds two of the most powerful foreign policy positions in the administration, at least temporarily. Whether this arrangement becomes permanent or simply buys the White House time to settle its team remains to be seen.

A White House in motion

Thursday’s developments point to a White House still very much in flux, where key roles can shift quickly, and loyalty remains a central factor in appointments.

Though the full impact of these changes is yet to play out, one thing is certain: Trump’s second-term team is evolving fast — and those inside it are expected to move just as quickly.

