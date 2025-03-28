Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way

Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way

US President Donald Trump has vowed to provide aid to Myanmar after a powerful earthquake struck the nation, leaving at least 144 people dead and hundreds more injured, according to a media report.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to provide aid to Myanmar after a powerful earthquake struck the nation, leaving at least 144 people dead and hundreds more injured, according to a media report.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, President Trump affirmed, “we will be helping,” when asked about the US government’s response to Myanmar’s recovery efforts.

Destruction Across Myanmar and Thailand

The earthquake, measured at a magnitude of 7.7, hit northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday afternoon. A strong aftershock of 6.4 magnitude followed shortly after, sending tremors as far as Bangkok, Thailand’s capital.

The impact of the earthquake was catastrophic. Buildings collapsed, roads cracked, and bridges were destroyed across Myanmar. The devastation extended beyond Myanmar’s borders, as a 30-story skyscraper in Bangkok was also brought down by the tremors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Myanmar’s junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, confirmed that at least 144 people had died, while 732 were reported injured. He warned that these numbers could rise as search and rescue efforts continued. In neighboring Thailand, three deaths were also reported.

Global Aid Efforts Mobilized

With Myanmar reeling from the disaster, the junta leader made an urgent appeal for international assistance. “I would like to invite any country, any organization, or anyone in Myanmar to come and help. Thank you,” Min Aung Hlaing stated, as quoted in a media report.

In response to the crisis, he announced that the country had “opened all ways for foreign aid,” recognizing the scale of the destruction and the need for immediate intervention.

The United States is not alone in offering help. India, France, and the European Union have also pledged support. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) is mobilizing its logistics hub in Dubai to send trauma injury supplies to the affected regions.

As Myanmar grapples with the aftermath of one of its most destructive earthquakes, global relief efforts continue to gather momentum, with emergency aid and rescue teams preparing to provide much-needed assistance.

ALSO READ: Trump Says US Should Take Over Greenland For ‘World Peace’, Amid Tensions With Denmark

 

Filed under

donald trump myanmar Myanmar Earthquake US US President

the Punjab and Haryana As

Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions
Pregnant woman in Madhya

Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice
newsx

Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way
The Gujarat High Court ha

Gujarat High Court Grants Fresh Bail To Asaram; What Are The Grounds
RCB batter Jitesh Sharma

‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025...
newsx

Trump Says US Should Take Over Greenland For ‘World Peace’, Amid Tensions With Denmark
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions

Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions

Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice

Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice

Gujarat High Court Grants Fresh Bail To Asaram; What Are The Grounds

Gujarat High Court Grants Fresh Bail To Asaram; What Are The Grounds

‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025 Match | Watch

‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025...

Trump Says US Should Take Over Greenland For ‘World Peace’, Amid Tensions With Denmark

Trump Says US Should Take Over Greenland For ‘World Peace’, Amid Tensions With Denmark

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips