Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way

US President Donald Trump has vowed to provide aid to Myanmar after a powerful earthquake struck the nation, leaving at least 144 people dead and hundreds more injured, according to a media report.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, President Trump affirmed, “we will be helping,” when asked about the US government’s response to Myanmar’s recovery efforts.

Destruction Across Myanmar and Thailand

The earthquake, measured at a magnitude of 7.7, hit northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday afternoon. A strong aftershock of 6.4 magnitude followed shortly after, sending tremors as far as Bangkok, Thailand’s capital.

The impact of the earthquake was catastrophic. Buildings collapsed, roads cracked, and bridges were destroyed across Myanmar. The devastation extended beyond Myanmar’s borders, as a 30-story skyscraper in Bangkok was also brought down by the tremors.

Myanmar’s junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, confirmed that at least 144 people had died, while 732 were reported injured. He warned that these numbers could rise as search and rescue efforts continued. In neighboring Thailand, three deaths were also reported.

Global Aid Efforts Mobilized

With Myanmar reeling from the disaster, the junta leader made an urgent appeal for international assistance. “I would like to invite any country, any organization, or anyone in Myanmar to come and help. Thank you,” Min Aung Hlaing stated, as quoted in a media report.

In response to the crisis, he announced that the country had “opened all ways for foreign aid,” recognizing the scale of the destruction and the need for immediate intervention.

The United States is not alone in offering help. India, France, and the European Union have also pledged support. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) is mobilizing its logistics hub in Dubai to send trauma injury supplies to the affected regions.

As Myanmar grapples with the aftermath of one of its most destructive earthquakes, global relief efforts continue to gather momentum, with emergency aid and rescue teams preparing to provide much-needed assistance.

