Trump Offers Tariff Relief To China In Exchange For TikTok Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that he may offer China a reduction in tariffs to help finalize a deal regarding TikTok, the popular short-form video app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Trump also indicated that he would be willing to extend the deadline for the sale of TikTok if negotiations required more time.

Tariffs in Play for TikTok Agreement

Speaking to reporters, Trump acknowledged that China might need to be involved in the TikTok negotiations, possibly by giving its approval for any deal to move forward. In return, he hinted that he could lower tariffs on Chinese imports to sweeten the arrangement.

“With respect to TikTok, and China is going to have to play a role in that, possibly in the form of an approval, maybe, and I think they’ll do that. Maybe I’ll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done,” Trump stated.

His remarks highlight the ongoing connection between trade policy and the U.S. government’s concerns over national security and foreign-owned technology platforms. TikTok has been under scrutiny in Washington for years, with lawmakers citing data privacy and potential Chinese government influence as key risks.

TikTok’s Popularity and the Shifting Public Opinion

Despite government pressure, TikTok remains a deeply embedded part of American culture, boasting over 170 million monthly users in the U.S. alone. The platform briefly disappeared from app stores and web browsers in January, leaving millions of users stranded, highlighting its significance in daily digital life.

Public sentiment toward a TikTok ban has also shifted. A new Pew Research Center survey found that just over a third of American adults now support banning the app, a notable decrease from half of adults who were in favor two years ago. This decline suggests that resistance to TikTok’s presence in the U.S. is softening, potentially complicating any legislative or executive attempts to force a sale or ban the platform outright.

A Potential Deadline Extension

The fate of TikTok in the U.S. has been uncertain for years. Legislation signed into law by then-President Joe Biden had originally set a deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations. However, Trump has previously extended the deadline and hinted he may do so again if an agreement is not reached in time.

“Sounds like something I’d do,” he quipped, suggesting flexibility in how the situation unfolds.

While the exact terms of a potential TikTok deal remain unclear, Trump’s comments suggest that trade incentives could play a crucial role in shaping the negotiations. As TikTok continues to hold a firm grip on American digital culture, any decision regarding its future is likely to spark both political and public debate.

