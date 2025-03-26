Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Offers Tariff Relief To China In Exchange For TikTok Deal

Trump Offers Tariff Relief To China In Exchange For TikTok Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that he may offer China a reduction in tariffs to help finalize a deal regarding TikTok.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that he may offer China a reduction in tariffs to help finalize a deal regarding TikTok, the popular short-form video app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Trump also indicated that he would be willing to extend the deadline for the sale of TikTok if negotiations required more time.

Tariffs in Play for TikTok Agreement

Speaking to reporters, Trump acknowledged that China might need to be involved in the TikTok negotiations, possibly by giving its approval for any deal to move forward. In return, he hinted that he could lower tariffs on Chinese imports to sweeten the arrangement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“With respect to TikTok, and China is going to have to play a role in that, possibly in the form of an approval, maybe, and I think they’ll do that. Maybe I’ll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done,” Trump stated.

His remarks highlight the ongoing connection between trade policy and the U.S. government’s concerns over national security and foreign-owned technology platforms. TikTok has been under scrutiny in Washington for years, with lawmakers citing data privacy and potential Chinese government influence as key risks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

TikTok’s Popularity and the Shifting Public Opinion

Despite government pressure, TikTok remains a deeply embedded part of American culture, boasting over 170 million monthly users in the U.S. alone. The platform briefly disappeared from app stores and web browsers in January, leaving millions of users stranded, highlighting its significance in daily digital life.

Public sentiment toward a TikTok ban has also shifted. A new Pew Research Center survey found that just over a third of American adults now support banning the app, a notable decrease from half of adults who were in favor two years ago. This decline suggests that resistance to TikTok’s presence in the U.S. is softening, potentially complicating any legislative or executive attempts to force a sale or ban the platform outright.

A Potential Deadline Extension

The fate of TikTok in the U.S. has been uncertain for years. Legislation signed into law by then-President Joe Biden had originally set a deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations. However, Trump has previously extended the deadline and hinted he may do so again if an agreement is not reached in time.

“Sounds like something I’d do,” he quipped, suggesting flexibility in how the situation unfolds.

While the exact terms of a potential TikTok deal remain unclear, Trump’s comments suggest that trade incentives could play a crucial role in shaping the negotiations. As TikTok continues to hold a firm grip on American digital culture, any decision regarding its future is likely to spark both political and public debate.

ALSO READ: Trump Imposes 25% Tariff On Imported Autos, Aims To Generate $100 Billion In Tax Revenue

 

Filed under

China donald trump tiktok Tiktok Deal Trade Deal US Xi Jinping

newsx

Trump Offers Tariff Relief To China In Exchange For TikTok Deal
newsx

Trump Imposes 25% Tariff On Imported Autos, Aims To Generate $100 Billion In Tax Revenue
newsx

US Predicts Long Road To Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal As Conflict Continues
In India, foetal abnormal

What Are Foetal Abnormalities And What Are Its Causes? All You Need To Know
On Wednesday, users acros

‘When UPI Payment Fails’: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes As UPI Services Face Temporary Disruption
A new scientific study ha

New Study Warns Mars Dust Fatal For Astronauts Exploring The Red Planet
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Imposes 25% Tariff On Imported Autos, Aims To Generate $100 Billion In Tax Revenue

Trump Imposes 25% Tariff On Imported Autos, Aims To Generate $100 Billion In Tax Revenue

US Predicts Long Road To Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal As Conflict Continues

US Predicts Long Road To Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal As Conflict Continues

What Are Foetal Abnormalities And What Are Its Causes? All You Need To Know

What Are Foetal Abnormalities And What Are Its Causes? All You Need To Know

‘When UPI Payment Fails’: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes As UPI Services Face Temporary Disruption

‘When UPI Payment Fails’: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes As UPI Services Face Temporary Disruption

New Study Warns Mars Dust Fatal For Astronauts Exploring The Red Planet

New Study Warns Mars Dust Fatal For Astronauts Exploring The Red Planet

Entertainment

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And Tickets Cost

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk