Trump on India Striking Pak Terror Bases: ‘Knew Something Was Coming, Hope It Ends Quickly’

Reacting to India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK, U.S. President Donald Trump said he “knew something was going to happen” and expressed hope that the situation “ends very quickly.”

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | US President Trump's first comments on Indian strikes inside Pakistan. US President Donald Trump says "It's a shame. We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a…

On the Indian Armed Forces launching ‘Operation Sindoor’, U.S. State Department Spokesperson to ANI says, “We are aware of the reports. However, we have no assessment to offer at this time. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments”

This is a developing story…

