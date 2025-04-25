Home
Friday, April 25, 2025
Trump Open to Meeting Iran’s Leaders, Says ‘Deal Will Be Made’ On Nuclear Talks

Trump has said he is open to meeting with Iran’s supreme leader or president, expressing optimism about the progress of ongoing nuclear negotiations between the two countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is open to meeting with Iran’s supreme leader or president, expressing optimism about the progress of ongoing nuclear negotiations between the two countries. Speaking to Time magazine in an interview conducted on April 22 and published Friday, Trump said, “I think we’re going to make a deal with Iran.”

His comments follow a recent high-level meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials to outline a framework for a new nuclear agreement, which a U.S. official described as making “very good progress.”

Negotiations have resumed amid international pressure to limit Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Tehran has insisted on maintaining its domestic uranium enrichment capacity for civil purposes — a key sticking point in the talks, while rejecting the U.S. demand that it rely solely on imported nuclear fuel.

According to a report in The Guardian, this disagreement could become the first major hurdle in the renewed discussions, especially if the U.S. sticks to the firm position articulated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the latest round of talks in Oman on Saturday.

