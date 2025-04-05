The protests, dubbed the "Hands Off!" movement, are organized in response to Trump’s push to reshape the US government with a conservative agenda.

The protests, dubbed the "Hands Off!" movement, are organized in response to Trump’s push to reshape the US government with a conservative agenda.

A wave of protests is planned across the US this Saturday, with organizers expecting around 1,200 demonstrations nationwide in what they anticipate will be the largest single day of opposition to President Donald Trump and his close ally, billionaire Elon Musk, Reuters reported. The protests, dubbed the “Hands Off!” movement, are organized in response to Trump’s aggressive push to “reshape the US government with a conservative agenda”, particularly through executive orders, the report said.

Ezra Levin, co-founder of the progressive group Indivisible, one of the main organizers of the event, told Reuters that Saturday’s protests would send a strong message to Trump, Musk, and their political allies. “This is an enormous demonstration that is sending a very clear message to Musk and Trump and congressional Republicans and all the goose-stepping allies of MAGA that we don’t want their hands on our democracy, on our communities, on our schools and our friends and our neighbours,” Levin reportedly said.

According to the report, the protests are set to take place in all 50 states, as well as in international cities including Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Mexico, and Portugal. One of the largest gatherings is expected to be held on Washington’s National Mall, where demonstrators will voice their opposition to Trump’s sweeping changes to the US foreign and domestic policies.

A Coalition of 150 Groups Unites Against Trump’s Agenda

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More than 150 activist groups have pledged to participate in the demonstrations, including organizations like the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the Human Rights Campaign, Greenpeace, and MoveOn, the report said. Many groups involved in the protests say they are concerned about Trump’s ongoing efforts to consolidate presidential power and enact conservative policies through executive action, including his controversial stance on issues like immigration, civil rights, and social services.

Trump’s return to office on January 20, marked by a series of executive orders, has sparked significant outrage among his critics, who have argued that his administration’s policies are an attempt to reshape the government in a right-wing direction, the report further said. While his supporters laud his bold actions as necessary, many Americans view these moves as an “overreach of executive power that undermines democratic institutions”.

Protestors Push Back Against Social Security, Medicaid Concerns

According to the report, one of the key issues cited by protest organizers is Trump’s proposed cuts to vital social programs like Social Security and Medicaid. White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston responded to these accusations, reportedly saying, “President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries.” Huston also criticized Democrats for what she described as their stance on extending benefits to illegal immigrants, claiming that such policies could bankrupt the programs and harm American seniors.

Global Protests and Diverse Concerns

In addition to the domestic concerns, the protests will also feature voices from global issues. Pro-Palestinian groups are joining the demonstrations in response to the Trump administration’s support of Israel amid the ongoing military action in Gaza. These groups, along with other activists, are expected to take to the streets to demand an end to U.S. military involvement and to protest Trump’s foreign policies, including his stance on the Israeli-Palestine conflict, it said.

Critics have also pointed toward Trump’s crackdown on campus protests, with many seeing it as a restriction of free speech, particularly among youth advocating for progressive causes. These issues are expected to be a focal point for protestors, especially in Washington, D.C.

A Growing Movement of Resistance

Since the early days of Trump’s presidency in 2017, when the Women’s March on Washington drew hundreds of thousands of protesters, the resistance to his administration has steadily grown. While earlier protests may have been smaller in scale, the planned nationwide rallies signal a renewed effort to unite groups in response to what they view as the continued erosion of democratic norms.

Levin noted that despite the challenges faced by protest movements in recent years, this demonstration represents a concerted effort to come together and push back against Trump’s increasingly divisive agenda. “We’ve been building up for this moment. People are more mobilized than ever before, and Saturday will be a testament to the power of grassroots resistance,” Levin said, according to Reuters.

ALSO READ: US-China Tit-for-Tat Tariffs: Key Moments In The Countries’ Years-long Trade Spat | Explained