Trump ordered an increase in tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and threatened to impose more levies.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an increase in tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and threatened to impose more levies and “permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada”, following Ontario’s move to slap a 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports to three US states, foreign media reported.

“Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on “Electricity” coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. This will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous. I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area. This will allow the U.S to quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada,” the US President further said.

“If other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada. Those cars can easily be made in the USA!” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New York, Minnesota and Michigan, the cities which receive electricity from the Ontario, will be affected from the additional surcharge.

ALSO READ: Greenland Heads To Polls To Elect New Members of Parliament