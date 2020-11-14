Kayleigh McEnany on Friday stated that Donald Trump plans to 'attend his own inauguration'. He was asked if Trump would attend Joe Biden's inauguration.

Evading the question whether President Trump would attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Kayleigh McEnany on Friday stated that Donald Trump plans to ‘attend his own inauguration’.

McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, appeared for an interview on Fox Business as a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign and pushed back when asked if Trump would definitely attend Biden’s inauguration, reported The Hill.

“President Trump believes he will be President Trump, have a second term,” Top Trump aide said, adding that litigation is the first step and there were many steps until Inauguration Day in January. “I think the president will attend his own inauguration….He would have to be there, in fact,” The Hill quoted McEnany when asked if it would look bad if Trump did not attend his successor’s nomination.

Biden, in his third attempt at the White House, defeated Trump in a closely contested election to become the 46th president of the United States. The former vice president was declared the President-elect after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

However, Trump refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was “far from over”, and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign.

