Friday, May 30, 2025
Trump Plans to Surpass First-Term US Arms Sales to Taiwan: Report

The US plans to increase weapons sales to Taiwan to levels exceeding those during Trump's first term, in a move aimed at boosting deterrence against Chinese military pressure.

The United States plans to increase weapons sales to Taiwan to levels exceeding those during Donald Trump’s first term, two U.S. officials told Reuters, in a move aimed at strengthening deterrence against growing Chinese military pressure.

“If U.S. arms sales to Taiwan do accelerate, it could ease worries about the extent of Trump’s commitment to the island,” the report noted. But the strategy also risks further straining already tense U.S.-China relations.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the agency that they expect U.S. approvals for arms sales to Taipei over the next four years to “easily exceed” the roughly $18.3 billion in sales approved during Trump’s first term. That figure already dwarfs the approximately $8.4 billion in sales under President Joe Biden, the report said.

“That’s where the president is. That’s where all of us are,” one official reportedly said, referring to Trump’s commitment to “enhancing hard deterrence” for Taiwan. The official added that Washington is working closely with Taipei on a new weapons procurement package, pending Taiwan’s approval of domestic funding.

The United States remains Taiwan’s top arms supplier, although Trump has caused concern in Taipei with past campaign comments suggesting the island should “pay” for protection and accusing it of stealing U.S. semiconductor jobs.

Taiwan’s Presidential Office told Reuters that the government remains focussed on strengthening its defense capabilities.

“Taiwan aims to enhance military deterrence while continuing to deepen its security cooperation with the United States,” said Presidential Office spokesperson Wen Lii, per Reuters.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reiterated earlier remarks by Defense Minister Wellington Koo about the need for “solidarity and cooperation of democratic allies.”

To support its military buildup, Taiwan’s government, led by President Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), aims to boost defense spending to 3% of GDP this year through a special defense budget. However, opposition-led budget cuts passed earlier this year have posed challenges.

U.S. officials told Reuters that Washington is urging members of Taiwan’s opposition — particularly the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) — not to obstruct increased defense funding.

“Don’t get in the way,” one of the officials reportedly told them.

China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, has vowed to achieve reunification — by force if necessary. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s claims, insisting its future must be decided by its own people.

Filed under

donald trump Trump Administration US-Taiwan ties

