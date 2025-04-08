Home
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
Trump Plants Replacement Tree At White House After Historic One Removed For Safety

President Donald Trump took part in a symbolic moment on Tuesday as he helped plant a new tree at the White House, replacing a nearly 200-year-old magnolia that had to be taken down due to safety concerns.

President Donald Trump took part in a symbolic moment on Tuesday as he helped plant a new tree at the White House, replacing a nearly 200-year-old magnolia that had to be taken down due to safety concerns.

The former tree had stood tall through generations of American history but was deemed too hazardous to remain.

A New Chapter for the White House Landscape

“We have a beautiful tree now at the White House,” Trump said.

Although the media wasn’t permitted to cover the tree planting in person, the White House later released a short video of the event on social media.

Joining Trump was Dale Haney, the White House’s longtime grounds superintendent.

“Dale’s been here 53 years. He’s fantastic,” Trump added.

Back on March 30, Trump had shared on his social media platform that the iconic Jackson Magnolia was in a “terrible condition, a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less, and must now be removed.”

The Jackson Magnolia, a southern magnolia variety, had been located beside the South Portico’s west side—a spot often used to welcome world leaders and where the president boards Marine One.

According to the National Park Service, legend has it that President Andrew Jackson brought seeds for the tree from his home near Nashville, Tennessee. The tree was reportedly planted in memory of his wife, Rachel, who passed away shortly before Jackson took office in 1829.

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old sapling—grown from the original magnolia—was planted in its place.

The sapling was cultivated in an offsite greenhouse by the National Park Service specifically to serve as a replacement for the historic tree.

A Tough but Necessary Farewell

The removal decision was based on a professional evaluation by arborist Peter Hart, a member of the American Society of Consulting Arborists.

Hart’s assessment stated that the aging tree had “surpassed the time of serving as an aesthetic and historic landmark due to the potential harm it may cause because of the risk of structural failure,” according to the White House.

He further advised that the tree should be taken down immediately “to eliminate the risk of personal injury and/or property damage.”

To preserve its legacy, the park service is retaining a sample of the removed tree for archival records. The remaining wood is being transferred to the Executive Residence.

Trump shared that the wood “may be used for other high and noble purposes!!!!”

This wasn’t the first time the tree had faced damage. In 2017, it underwent heavy pruning during Trump’s first term. It also endured trauma in 1994 when a small Cessna plane crashed on the South Lawn and slid into the White House, causing lasting damage.

ALSO READ: US Supreme Court Halts Reinstatement Of 16,000 Fired Federal Workers Amid Labor Dispute

 

