Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
President Donald Trump introduced the Gold Card Visa, which will soon be available for purchase at $5 million per visa, with proceeds aimed at reducing U.S. national debt.

Donald Trump


President Donald Trump delivered his much-anticipated State of the Union address at the Capitol Hill, outlining his administration’s aggressive domestic and foreign policy agenda just six weeks into his second term. The speech underscored Trump’s commitment to sweeping changes, from mass federal layoffs to border security and trade tariffs.

A Radical Six Weeks: Federal Layoffs and Policy Shifts

Since retaking office, Trump has moved swiftly to implement drastic reforms. One of the most controversial steps has been empowering billionaire Elon Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spearheading the reduction of federal agencies and mass layoffs of federal employees. During his address, Trump declared, “The days of unelected bureaucrats are over.” However, this move has sparked fierce opposition from Democrats.

Border Security and Immigration Crackdown

A key theme of Trump’s address was his hardline stance on immigration. He called on Congress to pass laws strengthening border security and announced the launch of the largest deportation operation in U.S. history. “I have sent Congress a detailed funding request laying out exactly how we will eliminate these threats, protect our homeland, and complete the largest deportation operation in American history,” he stated. He also took credit for a significant drop in illegal border crossings, attributing it to his administration’s stringent enforcement measures.

Economic Agenda: Tariffs, Gold Card Visa, and Tax Reforms

Trump touted his economic policies, particularly the imposition of 25% tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese imports. He defended these measures, calling tariffs “a beautiful word.” Additionally, he introduced the Gold Card Visa, which will soon be available for purchase at $5 million per visa, with proceeds aimed at reducing U.S. national debt.

His tax plan also featured a notable shift, as he vowed to remove taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits, a move expected to benefit millions of American workers.

Foreign Policy and Ukraine Deal

Trump’s foreign policy approach has unsettled European leaders, especially his aggressive push for a peace deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. He is expected to announce a minerals agreement with Ukraine later this week, while also emphasizing the need to increase U.S. production of rare earth minerals.

Sweeping Budget Cuts and Withdrawal from Agreements

During his address, Trump defended his administration’s funding freeze on various programs, calling it part of his “big dreams” and “bold actions.” He reiterated the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization (WHO), along with the termination of what he labeled as the “green new scam.”

Election Victory and Democratic Resistance

Trump also celebrated his recent election victory, calling it “a mandate like what has not been seen in many decades.” However, the speech was met with boos from Democratic lawmakers, highlighting the deep partisan divide in Washington.

With sweeping reforms and an ambitious agenda, Trump’s address painted a picture of a presidency determined to reshape the nation’s policies. His bold moves, particularly on immigration, taxation, and foreign affairs, signal a highly eventful term ahead. Whether his plans will gain congressional approval remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Trump’s vision for America is set on radical transformation.

