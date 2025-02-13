Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Trump Pledges To Shut Down Education Department As DOGE Begins Implementation

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to shutting down the US Education Department, calling it “a big con job.”

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to shutting down the US Education Department, calling it “a big con job.” His administration has already begun efforts to scale down the department, with Elon Musk’s budget-slashing team spearheading the process.

Musk’s Team Audits Contracts and Grants

A team of six individuals from Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has started reviewing operations within the Education Department. Their work includes auditing student loan data and scrutinizing contracts and grant programs for potential fraud or waste. As of Monday, DOGE has directed nearly $900 million in cuts.

The department has imposed restrictions on new contracts exceeding $25,000 unless deemed “mission-critical.” Internal emails revealed that projects related to “Development, Modernization, and Enhancement (DME) work” or exceeding “minimum needs” are no longer prioritized.

From their office in the seventh floor of the Education Department’s Washington headquarters, DOGE’s efforts mark the beginning of a broader push to dismantle the agency. The department is responsible for funding low-income schools, special education programs, enforcing federal civil rights laws in education, and managing the federal student loan program.

Linda McMahon’s Role in Education Reform

Linda McMahon, Trump’s nominee for Education Secretary, has expressed her support for eliminating the department. During her confirmation hearing, she stated, “I am really all for the president’s mission, which is to return education to the states.” Trump has even suggested that McMahon’s goal should be to “put herself out of a job.”

DOGE staffers were granted extensive access to the department’s systems, including internal emails and sensitive financial data. This has raised concerns, leading to lawsuits from student organizations and unions. A lawsuit filed by the University of California Student Association claims DOGE is “feeding sensitive data into AI systems maintained by third parties.”

Following the legal challenges, a court ruling has temporarily restricted DOGE’s access to certain internal systems until February 17. Another lawsuit filed in Maryland seeks to protect private records from DOGE staff, citing risks associated with the exposure of personal information such as Social Security and bank account numbers.

Anti-DEI Measures and Workforce Impact

Trump’s administration has also taken steps to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Department employees were informed that groups promoting gender ideology would no longer be allowed to meet on government property or during work hours. Additionally, dozens of employees have been placed on leave as part of these measures.

Critics argue that DOGE’s cost-cutting measures lack strategic planning. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, stated, “It’s going to gum up the works… It’s simply a crash-and-burn situation here.” The removal of key staff overseeing federal grant programs could significantly disrupt the department’s ability to function effectively.

With Trump’s administration determined to dismantle the Education Department, questions remain about the long-term impact on education policy and funding. As DOGE’s audits and budget cuts continue, the fate of the department—and the students it serves—hangs in the balance.

Filed under

donald trump musk

