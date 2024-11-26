Trump Plot Suspect Ryan Routh Slams ‘Two-Party System,’ Links To Thomas Crooks

A man accused of attempting to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump sent a controversial letter from his federal detention center in Miami. The 58-year-old, awaiting trial for allegedly targeting Trump at his Florida golf course earlier this year, expressed discontent with the political system and made striking statements about democracy and governance.

Rants About the Two-Party System

In a four-page letter sent to a journalist, the accused referred to himself as the “Alleged Trump shooter” and criticized the U.S. two-party system, calling it exclusionary. He wrote, “My entire life has been plagued by D’s and R’s. It seems not long ago there was a push for the libertarian party and now a green party and maybe Truth party. But for some reason, our leaders have not allowed any other party [to] be recognized in any race.”

The letter underscored his dissatisfaction with the current state of U.S. politics and his belief that the system’s flaws have resulted in “flawed candidates” leading the nation.

Alleged Links to a Previous Assassination Attempt

The letter also controversially connected him to a prior incident involving another individual who allegedly tried to assassinate Trump at a rally and was killed during the attempt. He described their shared motivations, stating that they were both “ready to die for freedom and democracy.”

Calls for Major Changes to Presidential Powers

The letter, written before the recent election, included a warning about the implications of Trump’s potential reelection. It called for the removal of military power from the president and transferring it to Congress. He asserted, “We must limit all Presidential power before Trump seizes our country.”

Additionally, the letter discussed the possibility of a “civil war” if Kamala Harris were to win, and urged citizens to surround the Capitol to prevent another event like January 6.

Criticism of Foreign Policy

In his commentary, the accused condemned Trump’s decisions in the Middle East, particularly his withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear Deal. He accused Trump of being responsible for the region’s destruction, stating, “For all those lives lost and all the destruction, Trump is to blame.”

The letter concluded with a plea for peace, demanding that “Israel stop their attacks” and calling for dialogue among conflicting parties to find common ground.

This case has drawn significant attention, not only due to its implications for security but also for the accused’s controversial political statements.

