Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Praises India But Slams ‘Unfair’ Tariffs – Vows to Hit Back on April 2

Trump Praises India But Slams ‘Unfair’ Tariffs – Vows to Hit Back on April 2

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his strong ties with India but doubled down on his criticism of the country’s high tariffs on American goods. Announcing a firm stance on trade, he declared that the U.S. will impose reciprocal tariffs starting April 2.

Trump Praises India But Slams ‘Unfair’ Tariffs – Vows to Hit Back on April 2

Trump reaffirms strong U.S.-India ties but slams high tariffs, announcing reciprocal duties starting April 2 to level the trade field.


U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday reaffirmed his strong relationship with India but expressed concerns over the country’s high tariffs on American goods.

“I have a very good relationship with India, but the only problem I have with India is they’re one of the highest tariffing nations in the world,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart News. He further stated that he believes India will likely reduce these tariffs significantly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Trump also announced a firm stance on trade, stating, “On April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us.”

Support for India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

During the interview, Trump spoke positively about the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, calling it a coalition of “wonderful nations” that is working together to counter countries that, according to him, “look to hurt us on trade.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We have a powerful group of partners in trade,” he said. However, he cautioned that the U.S. must ensure that its partners do not take unfair advantage of trade agreements.

“Again, we can’t let those partners treat us badly. However, we do better in many ways, frankly, with our foes than we do with our friends,” Trump stated.

The president also criticized the European Union, asserting that it treats the U.S. poorly when it comes to trade. “The ones that wouldn’t be as friendly to us, in some cases, treat us better than the ones that are supposed to be friendly, like the European Union, which treats us terribly on trade. India, everybody would think of them as an ally,” he said.

Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs 

Trump’s latest comments follow his previous remarks on March 5, where he criticized high tariffs imposed by India and other countries, calling them “very unfair.”

Speaking before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday—his first address since beginning his second term in the White House—Trump announced that the U.S. would implement reciprocal tariffs starting April 2.

“If you don’t make your product in America, however, under the Trump administration, you will pay a tariff—and in some cases, a rather large one,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Trump emphasized that other nations have imposed tariffs on American goods for years, and now it is the U.S.’s turn to respond. “Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it’s our turn to start using them against those other countries.”

Trump Calls it Unfair

He pointed to multiple countries that, he claims, have imposed significantly higher tariffs on U.S. goods. “On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Canada—have you heard of them? And countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them,” he said.

“It’s very unfair. India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 percent,” Trump added.

Also Read: Trump Signs Executive Order to Boost Critical Minerals Production and Secure Ukrainian Rare Earth Deal

Filed under

Trump tariffs

newsx

Taiwan Detects Significant Chinese Military Presence: 18 Aircraft, 7 Navy Vessels Spotted
newsx

Tibetan National Booked For Raping NRI Woman In Himachal: Cops
Trump reaffirms strong U.

Trump Praises India But Slams ‘Unfair’ Tariffs – Vows to Hit Back on April 2
Karnataka Minister K.N. R

Karnataka Minister Alleges Honey-Trap Scandal Involving 48 Politicians Including Central Leaders, High-Level Probe Promised
Beyoncé and Jay-Z consid

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?
Is Instagram Down Again?

Is Instagram Down Again? Netizens Ask After Facing Issues With The App
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Taiwan Detects Significant Chinese Military Presence: 18 Aircraft, 7 Navy Vessels Spotted

Taiwan Detects Significant Chinese Military Presence: 18 Aircraft, 7 Navy Vessels Spotted

Tibetan National Booked For Raping NRI Woman In Himachal: Cops

Tibetan National Booked For Raping NRI Woman In Himachal: Cops

Karnataka Minister Alleges Honey-Trap Scandal Involving 48 Politicians Including Central Leaders, High-Level Probe Promised

Karnataka Minister Alleges Honey-Trap Scandal Involving 48 Politicians Including Central Leaders, High-Level Probe Promised

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Is Instagram Down Again? Netizens Ask After Facing Issues With The App

Is Instagram Down Again? Netizens Ask After Facing Issues With The App

Entertainment

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed For Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival