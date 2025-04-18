Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to the US was "great", and the impression she left on everyone was "fantastic", Trump said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to the US was “great”, and the impression she left on everyone was “fantastic”, President Donald Trump said on Friday morning, a day after Meloni visited the White House as part of her official visit to Washington to discuss key issues including transatlantic cooperation, the war in Ukraine and global economic challenges.

“Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy was great yesterday in her visit to the White House. She loves her country, and the impression she left on everyone was FANTASTIC!!!” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump has expressed confidence in reaching a trade deal with the European Union (EU) before the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs ends. At a bilateral lunch with Meloni, Trump told reporters, “There’ll be a trade deal. 100 percent. Why do you think there won’t be? Of course, there’ll be a trade deal,” CNN reported.

“They want to make one very, very much. We’re gonna make a trade deal. I fully expect it, but it will be a fair deal,” he added.

Trump has paused the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on more than 75 countries, including the EU and India, claiming those countries have agreed to engage in trade discussions with the US.

The European bloc has also put the retaliatory tariffs on hold for 90 days to give time for negotiations with Washington.

During a joint press briefing with Trump, Meloni reportedly said, “That shows how interconnected our economies are, and that’s very important, not just about Italy but about entire Europe; the exchange between us is a very big one, these are the topics we discussed”.

Reports suggest that Meloni also confirmed that Trump has accepted an official invitation to visit Rome in the “near future.”

“The goal for me is to make the West great again, and I think we can do it together,” Meloni reportedly said.

