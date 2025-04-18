Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Meloni Left ‘Fantastic’ Impression On Everyone: Trump Praises Italian PM After White House Visit

Meloni Left ‘Fantastic’ Impression On Everyone: Trump Praises Italian PM After White House Visit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to the US was "great", and the impression she left on everyone was "fantastic", Trump said.

Meloni Left ‘Fantastic’ Impression On Everyone: Trump Praises Italian PM After White House Visit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to the US was "great", and the impression she left on everyone was "fantastic", Trump said.


Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to the US was “great”, and the impression she left on everyone was “fantastic”, President Donald Trump said on Friday morning, a day after Meloni visited the White House as part of her official visit to Washington to discuss key issues including transatlantic cooperation, the war in Ukraine and global economic challenges.

“Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy was great yesterday in her visit to the White House. She loves her country, and the impression she left on everyone was FANTASTIC!!!” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump has expressed confidence in reaching a trade deal with the European Union (EU) before the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs ends. At a bilateral lunch with Meloni, Trump told reporters, “There’ll be a trade deal. 100 percent. Why do you think there won’t be? Of course, there’ll be a trade deal,” CNN reported.

“They want to make one very, very much. We’re gonna make a trade deal. I fully expect it, but it will be a fair deal,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump has paused the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on more than 75 countries, including the EU and India, claiming those countries have agreed to engage in trade discussions with the US.

The European bloc has also put the retaliatory tariffs on hold for 90 days to give time for negotiations with Washington.

During a joint press briefing with Trump, Meloni reportedly said, “That shows how interconnected our economies are, and that’s very important, not just about Italy but about entire Europe; the exchange between us is a very big one, these are the topics we discussed”.

Reports suggest that Meloni also confirmed that Trump has accepted an official invitation to visit Rome in the “near future.”

“The goal for me is to make the West great again, and I think we can do it together,” Meloni reportedly said.

ALSO READ: US Ambassador to Israel Places Personal Note From Trump In Western Wall Of Jerusalem – Here’s What It Says

Filed under

donald trump Giorgia Meloni war in Ukraine

newsx

Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom
YSRCP leader Kasu Mahesh

‘Why Is This Happening?’ YSRCP Slams Andhra Govt Over Cow Deaths At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams...
Senator Chris Van Hollen

Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’
newsx

‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest
In a surprising mid-seaso

Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh
Italian Prime Minister Gi

Meloni Left ‘Fantastic’ Impression On Everyone: Trump Praises Italian PM After White House Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom

Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom

‘Why Is This Happening?’ YSRCP Slams Andhra Govt Over Cow Deaths At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Goshala

‘Why Is This Happening?’ YSRCP Slams Andhra Govt Over Cow Deaths At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams...

Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’

Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’

‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest

‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest

Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh

Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave