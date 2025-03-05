Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trump Praises Pakistan For Extraditing Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect To U.S

Trump Praises Pakistan For Extraditing Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect To U.S

Trump specifically commended Pakistan’s government for aiding in the terrorist’s capture, calling it a "momentous day" for the families of the victims.

Trump Praises Pakistan For Extraditing Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect To U.S


U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for assisting in the capture and extradition of a terrorist responsible for the deadly Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan during the 2021 U.S. military withdrawal. Speaking before a joint session of Congress, Trump hailed the arrest as a significant victory in the fight against terrorism.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“America is once again standing strong against the forces of radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump declared. “Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate Bombing during the disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice.”

Trump specifically commended Pakistan’s government for aiding in the terrorist’s capture, calling it a “momentous day” for the families of the victims. “I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping us arrest this monster. This was a very momentous day for those 13 families who I actually got to know very well, most of them whose children were murdered, and the many people that were so badly injured on that fateful day in Afghanistan. What a horrible day,” he added.

Deadliest attack

The Abbey Gate bombing, which occurred on August 26, 2021, at the Kabul airport, was one of the deadliest attacks against U.S. forces in Afghanistan. The attack, carried out by an ISIS-K suicide bomber, killed 13 American troops and at least 170 Afghan civilians. Trump has frequently criticized the withdrawal, calling it “the most embarrassing moment” in U.S. history.

The extradition of the key suspect signals renewed counterterrorism cooperation between the U.S. and Pakistan, a relationship that has seen ups and downs in recent years. While the White House has not yet disclosed further details about the captured terrorist, officials have confirmed that the individual is now in U.S. custody and will face trial.

Trump’s remarks come as his administration continues to emphasize national security and the fight against terrorism. “The people elected me to do the job, and I am doing it,” he stated, highlighting his efforts to strengthen U.S. security policies.

ALSO READ: Who Is Devarjaye ‘DJ’ Daniel? Trump Announces13-Year-Old Battling From Rare Cancer As US Secret Service Agent

Filed under

donald trump Pakistan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Manipur

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Manipur

Kuki Group In Manipur Rejects Amit Shah’s Free Movement Directive, Demands Solution First

Kuki Group In Manipur Rejects Amit Shah’s Free Movement Directive, Demands Solution First

US President Trump Unveils $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa Proposal To Help Balance US Budget

US President Trump Unveils $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa Proposal To Help Balance US Budget

‘I Don’t Care About It’: Gambhir Hits Back At Critics As India Reaches Champions Trophy Final

‘I Don’t Care About It’: Gambhir Hits Back At Critics As India Reaches Champions Trophy...

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Entertainment

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What Went Wrong?

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard