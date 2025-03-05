Trump Praises Pakistan For Extraditing Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect To U.S

Trump specifically commended Pakistan’s government for aiding in the terrorist’s capture, calling it a "momentous day" for the families of the victims.

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for assisting in the capture and extradition of a terrorist responsible for the deadly Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan during the 2021 U.S. military withdrawal. Speaking before a joint session of Congress, Trump hailed the arrest as a significant victory in the fight against terrorism.

“America is once again standing strong against the forces of radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump declared. “Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate Bombing during the disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice.”

🚨 President Trump announces that Muhammed Sharifullah — the ISIS terrorist who orchestrated the Abbey Gate attack — is on his way to the United States to face justice. 13 brave American heroes were killed in the attack. pic.twitter.com/XyHRoIeaWB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

Trump specifically commended Pakistan’s government for aiding in the terrorist’s capture, calling it a “momentous day” for the families of the victims. “I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping us arrest this monster. This was a very momentous day for those 13 families who I actually got to know very well, most of them whose children were murdered, and the many people that were so badly injured on that fateful day in Afghanistan. What a horrible day,” he added.

Deadliest attack

The Abbey Gate bombing, which occurred on August 26, 2021, at the Kabul airport, was one of the deadliest attacks against U.S. forces in Afghanistan. The attack, carried out by an ISIS-K suicide bomber, killed 13 American troops and at least 170 Afghan civilians. Trump has frequently criticized the withdrawal, calling it “the most embarrassing moment” in U.S. history.

The extradition of the key suspect signals renewed counterterrorism cooperation between the U.S. and Pakistan, a relationship that has seen ups and downs in recent years. While the White House has not yet disclosed further details about the captured terrorist, officials have confirmed that the individual is now in U.S. custody and will face trial.

Trump’s remarks come as his administration continues to emphasize national security and the fight against terrorism. “The people elected me to do the job, and I am doing it,” he stated, highlighting his efforts to strengthen U.S. security policies.

