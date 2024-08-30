rump promised that new parents would be able to deduct “major newborn expenses” from their taxes, underscoring his pro-family stance.

At a rally in Potterville, Michigan, former President Donald Trump announced a proposal to cover the costs of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) for all Americans in a potential second term. Trump stated that the government or insurance companies would bear the expense, though he did not specify how the program would be funded.

Trump’s pledge comes amid ongoing scrutiny over his stance on reproductive rights, particularly after the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision that significantly reduced federal protections for abortion access. This decision has heightened his vulnerability on issues related to reproductive health.

The proposal follows a February ruling by an Alabama court, which classified frozen embryos created through IVF as children. This ruling led to several IVF clinics halting their services. In response, Trump expressed support for IVF, stating, “Under the Trump administration, your government will pay for—or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for—all costs associated with IVF treatment.”

Trump did not provide details on how the policy would be implemented or financed but hinted that insurance companies might be required to cover the costs. Currently, many Americans lack insurance coverage for fertility treatments, with costs for a single IVF cycle often exceeding $20,000.

Additionally, Trump promised that new parents would be able to deduct “major newborn expenses” from their taxes, underscoring his pro-family stance.

Trump’s position on abortion has evolved over the years. He has shifted from being “very pro-choice” in 1999 to declaring himself “pro-life” in 2011. In 2016, he controversially suggested that women seeking abortions should face “some form of punishment.” His administration’s appointment of Supreme Court justices who supported the rollback of federal abortion rights has further influenced his stance on related issues.

Trump has also criticized Florida’s six-week abortion ban, stating he prefers a longer duration and indicating he might oppose the current state law in an upcoming referendum.

As Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris intensify their campaigns in key swing states, Harris emphasized the broader implications of Trump’s policies. She warned that a second Trump term could lead to a national abortion ban, framing the election as a fight for personal freedoms and reproductive rights.

