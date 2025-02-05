Trump Proposes Gaza Takeover To Transform It Into ‘Middle East Riviera’

US President Donald Trump has proposed an unprecedented plan to take over the Gaza Strip, transforming it into the "Riviera of the Middle East," while urging Palestinians to permanently relocate to Egypt and Jordan.

Unveiling the Proposal

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference at the White House, Trump stated that Gaza has been a “symbol of death and destruction” for decades. He claimed that relocating Palestinians would offer them a chance for a “peaceful and harmonious life” in newly developed housing in Egypt and Jordan.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and do a good job with it too. We will own it, dismantle dangerous weapons, level the site, and create an economic development hub supplying jobs and housing,” Trump said.

The proposal was met with fierce criticism from Arab nations and human rights groups. Comparisons were immediately drawn to the Nakba of 1948, when mass displacement of Palestinians occurred.

Saudi Arabia issued a strong statement, emphasizing its unwavering support for a Palestinian state and rejecting any infringement on Palestinian rights.

Egypt and Jordan also rejected the idea, making it clear that they would not accept any influx of displaced Palestinians.

Diplomatic Repercussions

Trump’s proposal marks a stark reversal of traditional American support for a two-state solution. It raises questions about the future of US diplomacy in the region and its credibility as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Saudi Arabia warned that the plan jeopardizes any potential normalization of ties with Israel, reiterating that a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for such negotiations.

The feasibility of the plan is unclear. The US has no legal authority to claim control over Gaza, and the proposal lacks congressional approval or support from NATO allies.

Legislators from both major parties, including staunch Trump allies, have already rejected the idea, citing its impracticality and potential for humanitarian catastrophe.

Reports suggest that the idea originated with Jared Kushner, Trump’s former advisor and key architect of the Abraham Accords. Kushner previously highlighted Gaza’s economic potential, pointing to its waterfront location and natural gas reserves.

Undermining Peace Efforts

Trump’s rhetoric, dismissing concerns about the two-state solution, further complicates peace negotiations. “It doesn’t mean anything about a two-state or one-state solution. We want to give people a chance at life,” Trump asserted.

He hinted at further developments regarding Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, promising an announcement in the coming weeks.

Trump’s controversial proposal not only challenges decades of international consensus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but also threatens to destabilize an already volatile region. With strong opposition from Arab nations, US lawmakers, and global observers, the plan faces insurmountable obstacles and risks deepening tensions in the Middle East.

