Saturday, May 3, 2025
Trump Proposes Major NASA Budget Cuts; Shifts Focus to Moon and Mars Missions

This newly proposed NASA budget by President Donald Trump, released on Friday, mainly focuses on crewed missions to the Moon and Mars while slashing the funding for science and climate programs. It also provides for an overall budget reduction of about a quarter for NASA and cuts key projects for deep-space exploration.

This newly proposed NASA budget by President Donald Trump, released on Friday, mainly focuses on crewed missions to the Moon and Mars while slashing the funding for science and climate programs. It also provides for an overall budget reduction of about a quarter for NASA and cuts key projects for deep-space exploration.

The budget calls for major changes to NASA’s flagship programs, including retiring the government-owned Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion crew capsule after the Artemis 3 mission—the first planned crewed Moon landing. It also eliminates the planned lunar space station, Gateway, and cancels the Mars Sample Return mission, a collaboration with the European Space Agency to study Martian rocks for signs of ancient life.

The proposal argues that human missions to Mars would accomplish the same goals as the Mars Sample Return mission.

NASA Leadership Supports the Shift

Acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro defended the budget in a statement, saying, “This proposal includes investments to simultaneously pursue exploration of the Moon and Mars while still prioritizing critical science and technology research.”

The White House stated that the changes aim to focus on “beating China back to the Moon and putting the first human on Mars.” China plans its first crewed Moon landing by 2030, while NASA’s Artemis program has faced repeated delays.

SLS and Orion to Be Replaced by Private Rockets

The SLS and Orion programs have long been criticized as expensive and inefficient. Under the new budget, they would be phased out in favor of commercial rockets like SpaceX’s Starship and Blue Origin’s New Glenn—though neither has been fully flight-certified yet.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, one of Trump’s closest advisors, is leading cost-cutting efforts for the administration’s so-called “Department of Government Efficiency.” Meanwhile, Trump’s pick to lead NASA, billionaire Jared Isaacman—who has flown to space twice with SpaceX—has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Major Funding Cuts for Earth Science and Climate Research

The proposal requests 18.8 billion for NASA, a 24.3188 billion budget. Despite the overall cuts, funding for space exploration would increaseease by 647 million compared to 2025, with over 647 million compared to 2025, with over 7 billion allocated for crewed lunar missions. An additional $1 billion would go toward new “Mars-focused programs.”

However, NASA’s Earth Science division would lose more than $1.1 billion, eliminating what the proposal calls “low-priority climate monitoring satellites.”

Critics Call the Budget “Chaotic” and Harmful to U.S. Space Leadership

The budget proposal, often seen as a political list before full negotiations with Congress, has already faced strong backlash.

The Planetary Society condemned the plan, stating, “The White House has proposed the largest single-year cut to NASA in American history.”

They added, “Slashing NASA’s budget by this much, this quickly, without the input of a confirmed NASA administrator or in response to a considered policy goal, won’t make the agency more efficient—it will cause chaos, waste the taxpayers’ investment, and undermine American leadership in space.”

