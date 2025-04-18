Trump Proposes Overhaul Of Federal Workforce, Vows to ‘Run Government Like a Business’

Posting on his platform Truth Social, Trump said that the Office of Personnel Management will be issuing new Civil Service Regulations for career government employees that would redefine the status of career government employees involved in policy-making.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping plan to reshape the structure of the federal workforce. Posting on his platform Truth Social, Trump said that the Office of Personnel Management will be issuing new Civil Service Regulations for career government employees that would redefine the status of career government employees involved in policy-making.

Under the proposed plan, these employees will be reclassified as “Schedule Policy/Career” — a new designation aimed at enforcing what Trump calls the “highest standards of conduct and performance.”

Following my Day One Executive Order, the Office of Personnel Management will be issuing new Civil Service Regulations for career government employees. Moving forward, career government employees, working on policy matters, will be classified as "Schedule Policy/Career," and will… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 18, 2025

Trump emphasized that government workers in these roles must actively support the administration’s policy agenda. “If these government workers refuse to advance the policy interests of the President, or are engaging in corrupt behavior, they should no longer have a job,” Trump wrote. He added that the move is “common sense” and part of a broader push to “finally run the federal government like a business.”

Trump’s renewed focus on the federal bureaucracy underscores his belief that entrenched officials — sometimes referred to by critics as the “deep state” — have obstructed his previous policy initiatives. His innitiative has framed the overhaul as part of a larger effort to restore accountability and eliminate what it describes as institutional resistance within federal agencies.

