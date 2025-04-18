Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Proposes Overhaul Of Federal Workforce, Vows to ‘Run Government Like a Business’

Trump Proposes Overhaul Of Federal Workforce, Vows to ‘Run Government Like a Business’

Posting on his platform Truth Social, Trump said that the Office of Personnel Management will be issuing new Civil Service Regulations for career government employees that would redefine the status of career government employees involved in policy-making.

Trump Proposes Overhaul Of Federal Workforce, Vows to ‘Run Government Like a Business’


U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping plan to reshape the structure of the federal workforce. Posting on his platform Truth Social, Trump said that the Office of Personnel Management will be issuing new Civil Service Regulations for career government employees that would redefine the status of career government employees involved in policy-making.

Under the proposed plan, these employees will be reclassified as “Schedule Policy/Career” — a new designation aimed at enforcing what Trump calls the “highest standards of conduct and performance.”

Trump emphasized that government workers in these roles must actively support the administration’s policy agenda. “If these government workers refuse to advance the policy interests of the President, or are engaging in corrupt behavior, they should no longer have a job,” Trump wrote. He added that the move is “common sense” and part of a broader push to “finally run the federal government like a business.”

Trump’s renewed focus on the federal bureaucracy underscores his belief that entrenched officials — sometimes referred to by critics as the “deep state” — have obstructed his previous policy initiatives. His innitiative has framed the overhaul as part of a larger effort to restore accountability and eliminate what it describes as institutional resistance within federal agencies.

Must Read: 1000 Visas Of Foreign Student Including Indians Cancelled In US: Report

 

Filed under

donald trump

newsx

From Morning Walks To Tying Knots, Dilip Ghosh At 60 Marries Rinku Majumdar In Intimate...
newsx

Trump Proposes Overhaul Of Federal Workforce, Vows to ‘Run Government Like a Business’
newsx

Mother Mixed Poison In Curd Rice To Kill Her 3 Kids, Reason Will Shock You
newsx

1000 Visas Of Foreign Student Including Indians Cancelled In US: Report
newsx

JEE Mains Results Out, Toppers From Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra Dominate, Check The List
newsx

Watch, Arvind Kejriwal Dancing With His Wife At His Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

From Morning Walks To Tying Knots, Dilip Ghosh At 60 Marries Rinku Majumdar In Intimate Ceremony

From Morning Walks To Tying Knots, Dilip Ghosh At 60 Marries Rinku Majumdar In Intimate...

Mother Mixed Poison In Curd Rice To Kill Her 3 Kids, Reason Will Shock You

Mother Mixed Poison In Curd Rice To Kill Her 3 Kids, Reason Will Shock You

1000 Visas Of Foreign Student Including Indians Cancelled In US: Report

1000 Visas Of Foreign Student Including Indians Cancelled In US: Report

JEE Mains Results Out, Toppers From Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra Dominate, Check The List

JEE Mains Results Out, Toppers From Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra Dominate, Check The List

Watch, Arvind Kejriwal Dancing With His Wife At His Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony

Watch, Arvind Kejriwal Dancing With His Wife At His Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave