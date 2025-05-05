Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
Trump Proposes Reopening Alcatraz to House 'America's Most Ruthless And Violent Offenders': All You Need to Know

Trump suggested that the infamous Alcatraz prison be rebuilt and expanded to house “America’s most ruthless and violent offenders”.

Trump Proposes Reopening Alcatraz to House ‘America’s Most Ruthless And Violent Offenders’: All You Need to Know

Trump suggested that the infamous Alcatraz prison be rebuilt and expanded to house “America’s most ruthless and violent offenders”.


President Donald Trump announced on Sunday his plan to reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison, suggesting that it be rebuilt and expanded to house “America’s most ruthless and violent offenders,” CNN reported. Here is all you need to know about the proposal that has stirred debate and raised questions about the future of the historic site that closed in 1963.

What Is Trump’s Proposal?

Trump shared his directive on Truth Social, calling for the Bureau of Prisons, in collaboration with the Department of Justice, the FBI and Homeland Security, to reopen and expand the former prison. The president stressed that Alcatraz would be used to hold “the most ruthless and violent offenders” and that the reopening would serve as a symbol of “law, order and justice.”

“I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders. We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally,” Trump wrote in his post.

Later, as he returned to the White House, Trump told reporters that the idea stemmed from his frustration with “radicalised judges” who, in his view, prioritise due process for migrants, CNN reported. “I guess because so many of these radicalised judges they want to have trials for … every single person that’s in our country illegally,” he reportedly said, adding, “That would mean millions of trials.” He described Alcatraz as “a sad symbol”, but one that could be revitalised as a representation of law and order, the report said.

Alcatraz’s Historic Background

Located on an island off the coast of San Francisco, Alcatraz served as a federal penitentiary for nearly 30 years, from 1934 to 1963, as reported by CNN. The prison gained a notorious reputation for housing high-profile criminals like Al Capone and Robert Stroud, the “Birdman of Alcatraz.”

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Alcatraz closed in 1963 due to financial constraints. “An estimated $3 million to $5 million was needed just for restoration and maintenance work to keep the prison open,” not including the ongoing operational costs, the report said, adding that at the time, operating Alcatraz was nearly three times more expensive than any other federal prison, which led to its closure.

Today Alcatraz is managed by the National Park Service and attracts approximately 1.2 million visitors annually, per CNN. It is designated as a National Historic Landmark, a status that could be revoked under certain conditions if the site no longer meets the criteria for such designation.

Who Is Opposing the Proposal, and Why?

The idea to reopen Alcatraz has faced opposition, particularly from local political figures. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat whose district includes Alcatraz, dismissed the proposal as unserious. “Alcatraz closed as a federal penitentiary more than sixty years ago. It is now a very popular national park and major tourist attraction. The President’s proposal is not a serious one,” Pelosi wrote in a post on X.

Additionally, the concept of reopening Alcatraz to house prisoners appears to have already been suggested by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. In a tweet posted shortly after his father’s second inauguration, Trump Jr. had raised the possibility of reopening the prison in a lighthearted manner: “Now this is a great idea. Maybe we should also reopen Alcatraz?!?”

 

Filed under

Alcatraz prison donald trump Nancy Pelosi

