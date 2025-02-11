Trump Proposes U.S. Control Over Gaza, Suggests Relocating Palestinians to Neighboring Countries

U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy by proposing that the United States take control of Gaza and relocate its 2.1 million Palestinian residents to neighboring countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy by proposing that the United States take control of Gaza and relocate its 2.1 million Palestinian residents to neighboring countries. The comments came during his meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in the Oval Office, where Trump defended his vision for the war-torn territory.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We’re going to take Gaza. We don’t have to buy it. There’s nothing to buy. We will take it, hold it, and cherish it,” Trump told reporters. He added that the U.S. could eventually transform Gaza into a region of prosperity, saying, “We’ll create jobs and make it something special for the people in the Middle East.”

Controversial Relocation Proposal

Trump suggested that Palestinians in Gaza would be willing to leave due to their current living conditions, which he described as “the worst in the world.” He claimed that neighboring countries like Jordan and Egypt could absorb the population, despite both governments having previously rejected such ideas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Look at how they’re living now—under buildings that have fallen down, and every day more people are being killed. There are no worse conditions in the world,” he said.

Diplomatic Response from King Abdullah

King Abdullah II, whose country is a significant recipient of U.S. aid and home to millions of Palestinians, did not openly contradict Trump’s plan. Instead, he highlighted the need for further diplomatic discussions involving Arab leaders. He confirmed that meetings would be held in Saudi Arabia to discuss the proposal in more detail.

“We will be in Saudi Arabia to discuss how we can work with the President and the United States,” Abdullah said, noting that Egypt’s leadership would also be involved.

Future Discussions Planned

Trump suggested that future meetings would include Arab leaders at the White House to deliberate on the proposed plan. While no specific timeline was given, the prospect of U.S. involvement in Gaza has already sparked significant international debate and concern.

Also Read: American Teacher Marc Fogel Released From Russian Detention After Two Years