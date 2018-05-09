US President announced the withdrawal from what he called the defective multinational nuclear deal with Iran. This decision fulfills the election campaign promise to cancel the 2015 pact. Following the announcement, French President took to twitter to express his regret over the decision and responding to the announcement Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said they would pass it through.

Defying last-ditch diplomatic efforts by European allies, President Donald Trump announced that the United States is withdrawing from the multinational Iran Nuclear deal. “I made clear that if the deal could not be fixed, the United States would no longer be a party to the agreement, Iran deal is defective at its core,” Trump said in a televised address from the White House. Under the deal signed in Vienna in 2015 along with 6 world powers — UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union, Iran scaled back its uranium enrichment programme and promised not to pursue production of nuclear weapons.

Trump’s decision fulfills the campaign promise to cancel the 2015 pact, which he has repeatedly described as the worst deal ever. “The Iranian regime is the leading state sponsor of terror. It exports dangerous missiles, fuels conflicts across the Middle East, and supports terrorist proxies and militias such as Hezbollah, Hamas, the Taliban and al-Qaeda,” Trump said.

Following the announcement, French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to express the “regret” of Washington’s European allies over the decision. Hours before his speech, the White House said Trump had called Macron to discuss his decision.

Earlier, in a joint statement on Tuesday, the European Union, Britain, France, and Germany had said they met Iranian officials in Brussels and reaffirmed their support to the continued full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by all sides.

Responding to Trump’s announcement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, “It is possible that we will face some problems for two or three months, but we will pass through this.”

“I have ordered the foreign ministry to negotiate with the European countries, China and Russia in coming weeks. If at the end of this short period we conclude that we can fully benefit from the JCPOA with the cooperation of all countries, the deal would remain,” Rouhani added.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App