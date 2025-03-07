Trump Punishes Columbia University, Cancels $400 Million Federal Grants Over Alleged Anti-Semitism Inaction

The Trump administration announced the revocation of approximately $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University, accusing the institution of failing to protect Jewish students from harassment. The move intensifies scrutiny of universities amid rising anti-Semitism following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Trump administration announced on Friday that it will revoke approximately $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University, citing the institution’s failure to address persistent harassment of Jewish students. The decision follows ongoing concerns about the university’s alleged inaction in the face of rising anti-Semitic incidents on its campus.

Violation of Federal Anti-Discrimination Laws Alleged

The announcement comes just days after the administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism initiated a “comprehensive review” of Columbia’s federal grants and contracts. The task force comprises officials from the Justice Department, Health and Human Services Department, Education Department, and the U.S. General Services Administration.

In a statement explaining the funding withdrawal, Education Secretary Linda McMahon suggested that Columbia had failed to comply with federal anti-discrimination laws.

“Since October 7, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and anti-Semitic harassment on their campuses — only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them,” McMahon said. “Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding. For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus. Today, we demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer.”

Columbia University Responds

Following the announcement, Columbia University expressed its willingness to cooperate with the administration in an effort to restore the lost federal funding.

“We are reviewing the announcement from the federal agencies and pledge to work with the federal government to restore Columbia’s federal funding. We take Columbia’s legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is and are committed to combatting antisemitism and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff,” a university spokesperson told NBC News.

Columbia University has been a focal point of pro-Palestinian protests following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the subsequent Israel-Hamas conflict. The protests have drawn criticism from both Republican and Democratic officials, who have raised concerns about rising anti-Semitism on college campuses.

Tensions on Columbia University Campus

The Biden administration previously investigated Columbia and other universities for potential violations of anti-discrimination laws. In 2023, the Department of Education opened an inquiry into Columbia and six other institutions under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In May 2024, the department launched a separate investigation into alleged anti-Palestinian discrimination at Columbia.

Leo Terrell, Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights and head of the Justice Department Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, defended the decision to revoke funding.

“Canceling these federal funds is one of the tools we are using to respond to this spike in anti-Semitism,” Terrell said. “This is only the beginning.”

Political and Public Reactions

Republican leaders have long criticized universities for permitting pro-Palestinian demonstrations in response to the Gaza conflict. During his 2024 campaign, former President Donald Trump referred to the demonstrators as “pro-Hamas radicals” and called for their deportation.

Even the Biden administration previously rebuked several university presidents for evading questions about anti-Semitism during a congressional hearing. The testimony led to widespread backlash and the eventual resignations of Claudine Gay of Harvard University and Elizabeth Magill of the University of Pennsylvania.

During Trump’s first term, his administration cut public education funding only once — withholding $4 million in grants from Chicago Public Schools due to alleged mishandling of sexual assault allegations.

