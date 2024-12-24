Trump Pushes For Greenland Deal: Could It Be Largest US Territory Expansion?

Donald Trump has revived efforts to buy Greenland, potentially the largest land acquisition in U.S. history. The plan speaks to the strategic importance of Greenland, even though Denmark and Greenland's leaders strongly oppose it.

President-elect Donald Trump reinforced his plans by appointing PayPal co-founder Ken Howery as the U.S. ambassador to Denmark. This decision aims to bolster diplomatic relations with Denmark, which has governed Greenland for more than 300 years. Trump’s renewed interest in acquiring the territory reflects his belief that controlling Greenland is crucial for U.S. national security and global influence. He described the island as an “absolute necessity” for maintaining worldwide liberty and security.

Trump’s Past Efforts

Trump’s interest in purchasing Greenland is not a new development. Back in 2019, he openly expressed his desire to buy the island, a proposal that was quickly rejected by both Danish and Greenlandic officials. In the final year of his presidency, Trump’s White House and Treasury aides explored ways to make this acquisition a reality. The team worked on financial strategies and a diplomatic campaign to win Greenland’s support, though no formal agreement materialized.

Thomas Dans, a former Treasury Department official, revealed that significant progress had been made toward the deal before Trump left office. “We were moving quickly until the final days,” Dans remarked, pointing to the momentum that had built around the idea.

However, one of the major hurdles to securing Greenland lies in its political landscape. Greenland’s Prime Minister, Mute Egede, has been adamant in rejecting any notions of selling the island. “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale,” he declared, making it clear that Greenland would not entertain the idea of ceding territory to another nation.

Potential US-Greenland Compact

If the United States were to secure an agreement with Greenland, it would likely take the form of a compact of free association, similar to agreements the U.S. holds with territories such as the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Palau. These regions, while maintaining a degree of independence, rely on U.S. support for economic and defense needs. Such an arrangement would allow Greenland to retain its self-rule while benefiting from economic development projects and infrastructure improvements funded by the U.S.

Any such agreement would likely require a public referendum in Greenland and approval from Denmark’s parliament, both of which present significant obstacles to the acquisition.

Broader Expansionist Goals

Trump’s Greenland aspirations align with his broader vision of territorial expansion. He has also voiced interest in regaining control of the Panama Canal Zone, a region the U.S. handed over to Panama in 1979. Trump criticized Panama’s higher shipping charges and expressed concern over China’s growing influence in the area, though Panama’s president has rejected this notion.

The U.S. last acquired major territory in 1917, when it purchased the U.S. Virgin Islands from Denmark. Following World War II, the U.S. took control of several Pacific territories that were previously under Japanese governance, ultimately retaining only the Northern Mariana Islands. Trump’s ideas echo a mindset that seeks to restore U.S. territorial growth as a symbol of national power and influence.

Trump’s push for territorial expansion highlights the challenges inherent in modern-day imperialism. Greenland’s reliance on Denmark for economic stability and its strong cultural ties to Denmark make the idea of acquisition a difficult proposition. However, Trump’s team remains optimistic, emphasizing the potential benefits to Greenland, such as enhanced infrastructure, greater autonomy, and more economic opportunities.

A source close to Trump’s advisors noted his conviction regarding territorial expansion, stating, “Trump believes empires that don’t grow start to fail.” This belief underpins his admiration for past U.S. presidents who expanded the nation’s borders and his vision for Greenland’s future as part of the United States.

