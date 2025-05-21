Trump Pushes Netanyahu To End Gaza War, ‘Frustrated’ Over Civilian Suffering: Report

President Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with the Gaza war, urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the conflict amid mounting humanitarian concerns. Despite U.S. diplomatic efforts and international pressure, Israel continues its military campaign while humanitarian aid slowly trickles into the enclave.

President Donald Trump has expressed deep frustration over the ongoing war in Gaza, particularly disturbed by the suffering of Palestinian children, according to two White House officials speaking to Axios. The president has instructed his aides to communicate to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he wants the conflict to be brought to a close as soon as possible.

Growing Policy Differences Between U.S. and Israel

While U.S. and Israeli officials deny that Trump is ready to “abandon” Israel or that he is exerting intense pressure on Netanyahu, they acknowledge increasing divergence in their approaches. Trump is focused on ending the war, securing the release of hostages, delivering humanitarian aid, and beginning reconstruction efforts in Gaza. In contrast, Netanyahu is significantly escalating military operations.

One White House official told Axios, “The president is frustrated about what is happening in Gaza. He wants the war to end, he wants the hostages to come home, he wants aid to go in and he wants to start rebuilding Gaza.”

Stalled Negotiations Between Israel & Gaza

Since Trump’s recent trip to the region, the U.S. has been actively encouraging both Israel and Hamas to accept a ceasefire and hostage release proposal put forth by White House envoy Steve Witkoff. Witkoff has engaged directly with Netanyahu, his senior adviser Ron Dermer, and Hamas leaders via a backchannel coordinated by Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, progress has been minimal. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces are advancing plans to evacuate all two million Palestinians from Gaza into a so-called “humanitarian zone” as part of an operation that would flatten much of the enclave.

The stalemate and escalating conflict prompted Vice President Vance to cancel a planned visit to Israel this week—a decision reflecting U.S. unease with Israel’s current Gaza policy.

International Pressure to Stop Gaza War

An Israeli official, speaking to Axios on condition of anonymity, indicated that Netanyahu does not currently feel strong pressure from Trump. The official commented, “If the president wants a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza he needs to put much more pressure on both sides.”

Meanwhile, other world leaders are ramping up pressure on Israel. Leaders from the United Kingdom, France, and Canada issued a joint statement on Monday warning of potential punitive measures if Israel continues its military offensive and blocks humanitarian aid.

The statement declared, “We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

Netanyahu dismissed these threats, accusing “the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris” of “offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities.”

Recent UK Actions Against Israel

On Monday, the British government announced several measures, including suspending free trade deal negotiations with Israel, imposing new sanctions on Israeli settlers linked to attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, and summoning the Israeli ambassador to the Foreign Office in London.

One area where Trump has applied tangible pressure is on Israel’s complete halt of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The president was reportedly deeply upset by images showing suffering children and infants in the enclave and pushed Israeli officials to reopen aid corridors.

Following this pressure, the Israeli cabinet approved the resumption of aid deliveries on Sunday. By Monday, a dozen trucks carrying baby food and essential supplies entered Gaza. However, a White House official stressed to Axios that this is only a first step and that more aid must flow into the territory.

The United Nations has issued stark warnings that thousands of children in Gaza face starvation if humanitarian assistance does not substantially increase. Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry reports that over 55,000 Palestinians have died during the war.

