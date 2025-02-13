Trump Pushes Putin Talks, Wants Russia Back In G7 To End Ukraine War

Former President Donald Trump has consistently positioned himself as a strong advocate for diplomacy, and his stance on the ongoing Ukraine conflict is no different.

Former President Donald Trump has consistently positioned himself as a strong advocate for diplomacy, and his stance on the ongoing Ukraine conflict is no different. Trump has proposed a controversial approach to resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine, focused on engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin directly and reconsidering Russia’s status on the global stage.

A Call for Dialogue and a G7 Return

Trump has long expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of isolating Russia, and his comments this week underline his belief that the G7’s decision to expel Russia in 2014, following its annexation of Crimea, was a mistake. In a statement from the White House, Trump voiced his desire for Russia to rejoin the Group of Seven (G7), an exclusive club of major global economies. “I’d love to have them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out,” Trump said. He suggested that if Russia had remained in the G8, the current tensions in Ukraine might have been avoided.

Trump’s belief is that having Russia at the table would foster more constructive dialogue and prevent the escalation of the war. According to him, excluding Russia from global discussions exacerbates tensions and leads to misunderstandings. The idea that “it’s not a question of liking Russia or not liking Russia” highlights Trump’s pragmatic approach to diplomacy. His focus is on ending conflicts, not on ideological differences.

The Saudi Summit and Neutral Ground

Trump’s recent suggestion that Saudi Arabia could host his upcoming summit with Putin further reflects his unconventional approach. While European capitals have historically been venues for high-stakes talks between U.S. and Russian leaders, Saudi Arabia offers an alternative with its neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict. Unlike many Western nations, the Gulf kingdom has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, allowing it to be seen as a neutral party in a crisis that has sharply divided the international community.

Saudi Arabia’s position on the International Criminal Court (ICC) is also significant. Since the ICC has issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest, many countries in the West would be hesitant to host the Russian president, fearing legal consequences. However, as Saudi Arabia is not a member of the ICC, Putin would be able to travel there for talks without such concerns.

A Friendship with MBS

Trump’s relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has been a cornerstone of his foreign policy. MBS has maintained a close bond with Putin throughout the Ukraine conflict, and his diplomatic efforts have even extended to prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Russia. This collaboration positions Saudi Arabia as an ideal neutral party for hosting a Trump-Putin summit.

“We know the crown prince, and I think it’d be a very good place to be,” Trump remarked, referencing MBS’s strong ties with both the U.S. and Russia. MBS’s role in global peacekeeping, such as hosting a peace summit on Ukraine last year and facilitating significant U.S.-Russia prisoner swaps, enhances his credibility as a mediator.

Trump’s Desire for a Ceasefire

Trump’s vision for the Ukraine war involves an immediate cessation of hostilities, ideally through direct negotiations with Putin. In previous remarks, Trump has stated that he could negotiate a peace deal within 24 hours if he were in office, a claim that exemplifies his bold confidence in his ability to mediate high-level talks. Trump’s approach contrasts with the prevailing policy of the Biden administration, which has supported Ukraine’s resistance to Russian occupation and provided substantial military aid to Kyiv.

Trump’s criticisms of the current U.S. approach are rooted in his belief that America should not be embroiled in another prolonged conflict. His primary goal is to bring an end to the fighting, reduce U.S. involvement, and shift the focus to diplomatic negotiations rather than military escalation.

A Stronger Global Position

Trump’s comments about the Ukraine conflict reflect his broader strategy of positioning himself as a strong international leader who can bridge divides. His efforts to revive the idea of Russia’s return to the G7 and his willingness to engage directly with Putin are part of his larger agenda to reshape U.S. foreign policy. As he seeks to bolster his stature as an international statesman, Trump is capitalizing on the opportunity to present himself as a peacemaker who can secure deals and stabilize global tensions.

While Trump’s approach to the Ukraine conflict may be seen as controversial by some, his calls for dialogue and diplomatic solutions underscore his broader belief that international relations should prioritize negotiation over confrontation. Whether his strategy could lead to a breakthrough remains to be seen, but his unconventional ideas continue to challenge the prevailing foreign policy narrative.

