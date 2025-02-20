Trump-Putin Bonhomie: US Blocks G-7 Statement Labeling Russia As ‘Aggressor’ On Ukraine War Anniversary

The U.S. is resisting efforts to label Russia an "aggressor" in a G-7 statement on the Ukraine war anniversary, sparking tensions among allies. This shift comes as Trump intensifies his criticism of Zelenskyy, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

The U.S. is resisting efforts to label Russia an "aggressor" in a G-7 statement on the Ukraine war anniversary.

The United States has opposed a move to label Russia as an “aggressor” in a G-7 statement marking the third Ukraine war anniversary, according to a report by the Financial Times. The opposition has sparked tensions among member nations, as Western allies work toward finalizing the document ahead of the virtual G-7 summit scheduled for Monday, February 24.

Citing five Western officials familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported that the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the upcoming summit remains uncertain.

Trump’s Position on Russia and Ukraine Sparks Controversy

This development follows comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the week, in which he blamed Zelenskyy for the war and labeled him a “dictator without elections.” Trump has also previously suggested that Russia should be reinstated as a member of the G-7.

A European official, quoted by the Financial Times, stressed the importance of distinguishing between Russia and Ukraine in the statement. “We are adamant that there must be a distinction made between Russia and Ukraine. They are not the same,” the official said. However, they acknowledged the ongoing debate within the group. “The Americans are blocking that language, but we are still working on it and hopeful of an agreement,” the official added.

Ukraine War Anniversary: Shift in Language

In contrast to the current dispute, last year’s G-7 statement marking the second anniversary of the war explicitly condemned Russia’s actions, referencing “Russian aggression” at least five times. The 2024 statement had called on Russia to “immediately cease its war of aggression and completely and unconditionally withdraw its military forces from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine.”

For three consecutive years, the G-7 has issued statements condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine. However, with the U.S. now pushing back against the direct attribution of aggression to Moscow, the unity of the group appears to be under strain.

Ukraine War Anniversary: Trump’s Relationship with Russia

The dispute over the G-7 statement follows a week in which Trump has openly flattered Russian President Vladimir Putin and aligned himself with several of Moscow’s positions regarding the war in Ukraine. Trump’s administration also dispatched senior U.S. officials to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they met with Russian counterparts on Tuesday.

During the same week, Trump falsely claimed that Zelenskyy’s approval rating in Ukraine had plummeted to just 4 percent. However, a recent poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed that Zelenskyy maintains a 57 percent approval rating among Ukrainians, up from 52 percent in December.

Putin, for his part, responded positively to the shift in tone from the Trump administration. Following the Riyadh meeting, Putin remarked, “The U.S. negotiators were totally different — they were open to a negotiating process without any biases or judgments about what was done in the past. They intend to work together.”

Talks in Saudi Arabia and Trump’s Stance on Ukraine’s Involvement

During the U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, discussions reportedly included pathways to ending the war in Ukraine. However, Ukrainian officials were not invited to participate, a decision that drew criticism from Kyiv and its allies.

Addressing concerns over Ukraine’s exclusion, Trump dismissed the complaints during a February 18 press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “I think I have the power to end this war, and I think it’s going very well,” he said. Responding to Ukrainian frustrations over not being included in the talks, Trump added, “Oh well, we weren’t invited. Well, you’ve been there for three years. You should have ended it three years – you should have never started it, you could have made a deal.”

His remarks contradict historical evidence that Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Trump’s suggestion that Kyiv is responsible for initiating the war has been met with widespread outrage from Ukraine and its allies.

Backlash Over Trump’s Claims

Zelenskyy responded forcefully to Trump’s assertions, saying the president “lives in this disinformation space.”

Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, also weighed in on the controversy, writing on X (formerly Twitter) on February 19, “Mr. President, Ukraine did not ‘start’ this war. Russia launched an unprovoked and brutal invasion claiming hundreds of thousands of lives. The road to peace must be built on the truth.”

Following the backlash, Trump continued his attacks on Zelenskyy via his social media platform, Truth Social, claiming that the Ukrainian leader “is very low in Ukrainian polls” and labeling him a “Dictator without Elections.”

Under Ukrainian law, parliamentary and presidential elections cannot be held during a state of martial law, which remains in effect. Zelenskyy has stated that elections will take place once martial law is lifted.

