Trump Receives Standing Ovation At NCAA Wrestling Championship In Philadelphia

President Donald Trump was met with overwhelming cheers and applause as he attended the NCAA Men’s Division I Wrestling Championship on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Arena.

As Trump entered the arena, the crowd erupted in excitement, rising to their feet in a standing ovation. He stood on the event floor for about a minute, waving to the audience as they enthusiastically welcomed him.

ESPN Interrupts Interview for Trump’s Grand Entrance

In a rare move, ESPN cut away from an ongoing interview with national champion Carter Starocci to broadcast Trump’s arrival. His presence drew significant attention, further underscoring his popularity among wrestling fans and sports enthusiasts.

Trump was accompanied by Elon Musk, CEO of DOGE, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Their attendance at the championship added to the high-profile nature of the event.

Top Wrestlers React to Presence of Trump

The presence of the former president thrilled some of the biggest stars in collegiate wrestling, particularly those competing in the championship rounds.

“We’re going to put on a good show for him,” said Minnesota Gophers heavyweight Gable Steveson ahead of the event. “Him showing up Saturday night, he’s coming to watch some of the best wrestling on earth, and we’re going to give that to him,” he added, as reported by the York Daily Record.

For Penn State’s Carter Starocci, who made history by becoming the first five-time Division I national champion on Saturday, Trump’s attendance was an exciting prospect.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Starocci told the York Daily Record on Wednesday. “[President Trump] came to nationals my sophomore year and it was really cool. He’s obviously a big fan of combat sports, he’s at all the UFC events. It’s good for our sport.”

