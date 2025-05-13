Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, personally greeted Trump as Air Force One touched down at the airport.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, personally greeted Trump as Air Force One touched down at the airport.

U.S. President Donald Trump received a grand welcome in Riyadh on Tuesday as he kicked off a four-day tour of the Middle East, with a strong focus on bolstering economic ties and addressing shared security concerns, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the war in Gaza, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, personally greeted Trump as Air Force One touched down at King Khalid International Airport, the report said, adding that the two leaders then moved to a ceremonial hall inside the airport where they were served traditional Arabic coffee by attendants adorned with ceremonial gun belts.

“I really believe we like each other a lot,” Trump said during a brief public appearance alongside Prince Mohammed before the start of bilateral talks, according to AP.

The visit comes amid growing economic cooperation between Washington and Riyadh. The crown prince has already pledged $600 billion in new Saudi investment in the United States, but Trump, ever the dealmaker, quipped that “$1 trillion would be even better,” the report said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump’s arrival was marked by elaborate pageantry, including a fighter jet escort from Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s as his aircraft approached the capital. Later in the day, the president joined Prince Mohammed for a formal luncheon at the Royal Court, where they dined in an opulent setting adorned with crystal chandeliers and royal blue décor, accompanied by business leaders and top aides.

According to the report, the tone of the visit stood in stark contrast to President Joe Biden’s 2022 trip to the kingdom, which was overshadowed by political tensions and public discomfort over a symbolic fist bump with the crown prince. That meeting came amid high global fuel prices and was clouded by the fallout from the U.S. intelligence assessment that Prince Mohammed had reportedly ordered the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

But on Tuesday, the crown prince was seen smiling as he mingled with a cadre of powerful American business figures, including Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Trump is scheduled to attend a U.S.-Saudi investment conference later Tuesday and will be honoured with a formal state dinner hosted by the crown prince.

ALSO READ: UN Chief Urges Nations To Pay Their Share Amid Peacekeeping Budget Shortfalls