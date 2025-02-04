Trump Reimposes Maximum Pressure Campaign On Iran To Curb Nuclear Ambitions

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reimposed a stringent "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, targeting its oil exports and economic activities.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reimposed a stringent “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran, targeting its oil exports and economic activities. Trump accused his predecessor, Joe Biden, of failing to enforce oil sanctions, which he claimed allowed Iran to bolster its nuclear ambitions and arm militias across the Middle East.

Tough Sanctions and Zero Oil Export Target

Trump’s latest directive orders the US Treasury Secretary to enforce enhanced sanctions against Tehran. A key focus is to bring Iran’s oil exports down to “zero.” Trump emphasized that Tehran “cannot have a nuclear weapon” and expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution while maintaining economic pressure.

The president also signed executive orders withdrawing the US from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and the United Nations Human Rights Council. These moves are seen as part of a broader strategy to reassert Washington’s hardline stance on foreign policy. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported in December that Iran was accelerating uranium enrichment to near weapons-grade levels. Iran, however, maintains that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons.

Economic Impact and Sanctions Evasion

During Trump’s first term, Iran’s oil exports were driven to near-zero levels. However, the country reportedly evaded sanctions and generated $53 billion in oil revenue in 2023 under the Biden administration. OPEC data indicated that Iran’s oil output in 2024 reached its highest since 2018.

Kevin Book, an analyst at ClearView Energy, criticized the Biden administration for not strictly enforcing the 2024 Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum (SHIP) law. The lack of enforcement allegedly allowed foreign refineries to process Iranian oil.

Despite his hardline stance, Trump stated his willingness to meet with Iranian leaders to negotiate a deal aimed at halting Tehran’s nuclear program. The future impact of these sanctions and Trump’s diplomatic approach remains uncertain.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York has not yet issued a statement regarding the new measures.

This latest move underscores Trump’s resolve to maintain a hardline stance on Iran, signaling a return to aggressive foreign policy measures reminiscent of his first term.

