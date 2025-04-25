Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  Trump Reinstates Student Visas For Thousands of International Students- Here's Why!

Trump Reinstates Student Visas For Thousands of International Students- Here’s Why!

The controversy centers around ICE’s management of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), which monitors roughly 1.1 million international students.

The Trump administration's abrupt reversal comes after intense judicial scrutiny and widespread legal challenges

The Trump administration’s abrupt reversal comes after intense judicial scrutiny and widespread legal challenges


In a significant policy reversal, the Trump administration has announced the reinstatement of student visa records for thousands of international students in the U.S.

The announcement came during a federal court hearing in Boston, as reported by Reuters. The U.S. Department of Justice informed the court that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will restore the legal status of affected students and is in the process of developing a new framework for future visa terminations.

Over 4,700 SEVIS Records Abruptly Terminated

The controversy centers around ICE’s management of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), which monitors roughly 1.1 million international students.

Since January 2025, ICE had abruptly terminated over 4,700 student visa records without prior warning. Many students discovered their status had been revoked only after encountering issues accessing classes, research programs, or graduation ceremonies.

In numerous cases, terminations were based on background checks that flagged minor offenses or dismissed charges. However, no consistent explanation was provided to the students affected.

The lack of transparency and communication led to widespread confusion and distress among students and university administrators.

Legal Backlash Prompts Policy Shift

The mass visa cancellations triggered a legal backlash, resulting in over 100 lawsuits filed in at least 23 states. Courts across the country issued temporary restraining orders, restoring legal status in many cases. Judges criticized the arbitrary nature of the terminations and demanded greater accountability from the government regarding the legal status of international students.

Under increasing legal pressure, ICE has now pledged to keep SEVIS records active or reactivate them for students in similar circumstances. The agency also stated that it will not terminate visas based solely on flagged criminal background checks until a new policy is in place.

Relief for Thousands of International Students in the U.S.

This policy reversal is expected to extend beyond students who filed legal challenges, potentially benefiting thousands of international scholars who faced uncertain futures due to sudden terminations.

The decision offers much-needed relief to students whose academic progress, research activities, and career plans were jeopardized by the previous visa cancellations.

