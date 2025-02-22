Trump Removes 145-Year-Old Office Desk After Musk’s Son Seen Picking Nose, Wiping Fingers

President Donald Trump has temporarily swapped out the iconic Resolute Desk in the Oval Office after a widely-publicized incident involving Elon Musk’s son, X AE A-12. The young boy caught global attention during his visit to the White House, with videos showing him picking his nose and wiping his fingers in the Oval Office.

Just days after the incident, Trump shared an update on his social media platform, Truth Social, revealing that the Resolute Desk would be temporarily replaced. Trump, known for his germaphobia, explained that the desk would undergo some light refinishing. He also posted a photo of the new desk, the “C&O,” which had been previously used by Presidents George H.W. Bush and others. The post stated: “A President, after the election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks. This desk, the ‘C&O,’ which is also very well-known and was used by President George H.W. Bush and others has been temporarily installed in the White House while the Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished—a very important job. This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement!”

The Resolute Desk’s Historical Significance

The Resolute Desk, a symbol of U.S. presidential history, was gifted to President Rutherford B. Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880. Made from oak timbers from the British ship HMS Resolute, the desk has been used by several U.S. presidents since its arrival, including John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. Weighing 1,300 pounds (590 kg), it was crafted by William Evenden at Chatham Dockyard in Kent, likely following a design by Morant, Boyd & Blanford.

‘Lil X’ in the Spotlight

During his visit to the White House, Musk’s son, X AE A-12, made a memorable appearance at a press briefing where Donald Trump introduced him, saying, “This is X, and he’s a great guy—a high IQ individual.” However, it was the child’s behavior—particularly his nose-picking—that stole the headlines, leading to the desk replacement.

