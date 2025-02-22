Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trump Removes 145-Year-Old Office Desk After Musk’s Son Seen Picking Nose, Wiping Fingers

Trump Removes 145-Year-Old Office Desk After Musk’s Son Seen Picking Nose, Wiping Fingers

President Trump replaces the historic Resolute Desk in the Oval Office after a viral incident involving Elon Musk’s son, X AE A-12, picking his nose. The new desk, temporarily installed for refinishing, was previously used by George H.W. Bush.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Trump Removes 145-Year-Old Office Desk After Musk’s Son Seen Picking Nose, Wiping Fingers

Musk’s Son Steals the Spotlight: Trump Replaces Resolute Desk After Nose-Picking Moment


President Donald Trump has temporarily swapped out the iconic Resolute Desk in the Oval Office after a widely-publicized incident involving Elon Musk’s son, X AE A-12. The young boy caught global attention during his visit to the White House, with videos showing him picking his nose and wiping his fingers in the Oval Office.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Just days after the incident, Trump shared an update on his social media platform, Truth Social, revealing that the Resolute Desk would be temporarily replaced. Trump, known for his germaphobia, explained that the desk would undergo some light refinishing. He also posted a photo of the new desk, the “C&O,” which had been previously used by Presidents George H.W. Bush and others. The post stated: “A President, after the election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks. This desk, the ‘C&O,’ which is also very well-known and was used by President George H.W. Bush and others has been temporarily installed in the White House while the Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished—a very important job. This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement!”

The Resolute Desk’s Historical Significance

The Resolute Desk, a symbol of U.S. presidential history, was gifted to President Rutherford B. Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880. Made from oak timbers from the British ship HMS Resolute, the desk has been used by several U.S. presidents since its arrival, including John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. Weighing 1,300 pounds (590 kg), it was crafted by William Evenden at Chatham Dockyard in Kent, likely following a design by Morant, Boyd & Blanford.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Lil X’ in the Spotlight

During his visit to the White House, Musk’s son, X AE A-12, made a memorable appearance at a press briefing where Donald Trump introduced him, saying, “This is X, and he’s a great guy—a high IQ individual.” However, it was the child’s behavior—particularly his nose-picking—that stole the headlines, leading to the desk replacement.

ALSO READ: India Launches Investigation Into Alleged USAID Funding To Influence 2024 Elections

Filed under

Trump replaces Resolute Desk

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Luigi Mangione’s Life In Danger? UHC CEO Killer Appears In Court Wearing A Bulletproof Vest As Female Fans Gather To Admire

Luigi Mangione’s Life In Danger? UHC CEO Killer Appears In Court Wearing A Bulletproof Vest...

Donald Trump Denies Plans To Attend Moscow On May 9, Kremlin Confirms

Donald Trump Denies Plans To Attend Moscow On May 9, Kremlin Confirms

As Ben Affleck Gets Legally Single, Actor Willing To Drop Everything For Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid Her Burnouts: Report

As Ben Affleck Gets Legally Single, Actor Willing To Drop Everything For Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner...

Unacceptable, Says India As It Claps Back Turkish President’s Kashmir Push During Pakistan Visit

Unacceptable, Says India As It Claps Back Turkish President’s Kashmir Push During Pakistan Visit

India Launches Investigation Into Alleged USAID Funding To Influence 2024 Elections

India Launches Investigation Into Alleged USAID Funding To Influence 2024 Elections

Entertainment

As Ben Affleck Gets Legally Single, Actor Willing To Drop Everything For Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid Her Burnouts: Report

As Ben Affleck Gets Legally Single, Actor Willing To Drop Everything For Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual Assault Case?

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey Bieber Gets ‘Really Concerned’

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

‘Bad Call’: Kate Hudson Regrets Turning Down Role In The Devil Wears Prada

‘Bad Call’: Kate Hudson Regrets Turning Down Role In The Devil Wears Prada

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox