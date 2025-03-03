Trump Renews Attack On Zelensky, Questions Ukrainian Leader’s Commitment To Peace

Donald Trump ramped up his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of obstructing peace efforts amid the ongoing war with Russia. The remarks come as Washington weighs the future of military aid to Kyiv, potentially reshaping U.S. foreign policy in the conflict.

Donald Trump ramped up his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of obstructing peace efforts.

Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, accusing him of lacking interest in pursuing peace. The comments came as top U.S. officials were set to discuss whether to continue military aid to Ukraine, which has been battling Russian aggression for the past three years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump’s renewed attack followed Zelensky’s statement that peace with Russia remains “very, very far away.” The remarks appeared to anger Trump, who has been pressuring Kyiv to negotiate an end to the war.

Social Media Criticism

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His comments intensified speculation over the future of U.S. support for Ukraine, which has been a cornerstone of Western efforts to resist Russian advances.

On Friday, Zelensky’s visit to the White House was cut short following a heated exchange in the Oval Office. According to sources, the two leaders clashed after Zelensky insisted that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be trusted in any peace negotiations.

Following the meeting, Zelensky traveled to the United Kingdom, where European leaders reaffirmed their backing for Ukraine.

Trump Says Zelensky Is Unwilling To Seek Peace

Trump reiterated his stance that Zelensky is unwilling to seek peace as long as he enjoys American and European support.

“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be peace as long as he has America’s backing,” Trump posted. “Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelensky, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”

Zelensky, once widely hailed as a hero for leading Ukraine’s resistance, has encountered a colder reception in Washington since Trump’s return to power. His attempts to persuade the U.S. administration of Putin’s untrustworthiness were met with skepticism.

Despite the friction, Zelensky sought to project optimism during his visit to London. “I think our relationship will continue, because it’s more than an occasional relationship,” he said on Sunday.

Trump highlighted those remarks while renewing his criticism of the Ukrainian leader.

Warning to Zelensky

Key members of Trump’s administration have issued stark warnings to Ukraine.

“The American people’s patience is not unlimited, their wallets are not unlimited, and our stockpiles and munitions are not unlimited,” Waltz told Fox News. “So the time to talk is now.”

The high-stakes discussions are expected to play a critical role in shaping U.S. foreign policy and the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict in the coming months.

Also Read: ‘I Am Ready To Come’: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Affirmed His Presence If Invited By Trump